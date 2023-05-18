PC minister says not enough LGBTQ consultation in policy review

Arlene Dunn says 'it doesn't appear' there's been enough consultation done on the review of education Policy 713. She says she wants to make sure all voices are heard. (Jacques Poitras/CBC - image credit)

A senior cabinet minister in the Blaine Higgs government says the province has not consulted enough with gay, lesbian, trans and other marginalized New Brunswickers on a major policy review.

Arlene Dunn says while she can defend the fact the review is happening, she's concerned that members of the LGBTQ community are not being heard inside the Progressive Conservative government on Policy 713.

"It doesn't appear to me that there's been enough consultation done, and I would say that's within the community, the marginalized community itself, as well as parents, as well as educators," she told CBC News and Radio-Canada in an interview.

"I don't feel confident standing here saying that there's been enough consultation done. I don't think that there has been, and I think it's important to make sure all those voices are heard before we make decisions."

Policy 713 sets out minimum requirements for schools to create a safe, inclusive space for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Among other things, it allows students under 16 to adopt a new name and pronouns in the classroom without the school notifying their parents.

Premier Blaine Higgs says that's one element of the policy being reviewed and has made plain his dislike for the provision.

"Parents still want to take control and have responsibility for their kids, not the state and not the province," he said in Question Period on Thursday.

Parents "need to be part of their [children's] education to understand what they're learning, when they're learning it and how they're learning it."

Dunn, whose riding saw students from three Saint John high schools rally in support of Policy 713 on Monday, said she'll work from the inside to ensure the LGBTQ community is consulted.

"I'm advocating for it strongly and I'll continue to do that. It's very important to me," she said.

Gail Costello, co-chair of the group Pride in Education that worked on the drafting of the policy, said Thursday the organization has had no contact from the government so far about taking part in the review.

"It tells me there's not going to be much consultation with Pride in Education or the LGBTQ community at large," said Green Leader David Coon.

"The premier seems to have a one-track mind on this and he's going to pursue that come hell or high water."

Dunn, the minister of Aboriginal affairs, immigration and economic development, said she doesn't object to a review because many MLAs first elected in 2020 aren't familiar with how the policy was developed and what work went into it.

"We owe it to the new members of caucus and cabinet to make sure that we clearly understand what has been the process, what has the consultation looked like, how did we arrive here?" said the first-term PC MLA representing Saint John Harbour.

"I'm not saying we arrived in a bad place, but I think we need to understand how we arrived there."

Former education minister Dominic Cardy, now an independent MLA, said Higgs brought the policy to the caucus once already, after the 2020 election, and they "largely reacted with support for the policy."

This week Education Minister Bill Hogan said he expected the review and changes to the policy to be done within two weeks.

Dunn wouldn't say if that's too fast, but said the government needs to hear "from folks who live this every single day" before decisions are made.

She also said PC MLAs have to be "cognizant that not all children come from homes that are supportive, and not all children are in circumstances where they can go to their parents."

But she added Hogan has assured her that there are other mechanisms in place to allow teachers and school staff to protect students who may be in danger at home.

The minister said officials from the PC party met with the caucus Wednesday night to tell them about "some of the emails they're getting and some of the concerns that they're hearing."

PC Party president Erika Hachey said she had no comment on her presentation to the caucus.

Some other PC ministers and MLAs wouldn't say this week if they support changes to Policy 713.

Higgs fielded questions on the review in legislature Thursday, but for the second straight day he did not speak to reporters — something he does most days.

"That shows a lack of leadership and a lack of transparency," Opposition Liberal Leader Susan Holt said.

"Clearly they have said things on this file that were damaging to young people in this province and their parents, and to others who are more confused and scared and angry than ever," she said, referring to Higgs's comments on Tuesday.

"Maybe they've realized they're better off to shut their mouth and not make things worse."

Coon said he detected "tremendous dissension" among the Tories on the issue.

He said several ministers didn't applaud Higgs's answers in the legislature Thursday and were "essentially sitting on their hands."

And he said it was encouraging to see some PC MLAs like Dunn expressing themselves.

"It's important on matters as serious as this that members of the government give their views. That's key. This is democracy."

Dunn confirmed there were disagreements within the PC caucus on the review.

"It's never sunny, and it shouldn't be sunny. If you're going to be a good person representing the constituents and citizens of New Brunswick, you're going to have hard discussions," she said.

"Not everyone's going to agree. But you have to feel comfortable coming to the table and saying how you feel about things."

Dunn was seen huddling with Higgs and his top communications advisor Nicolle Carlin before she did the interview.

She said she was not criticizing the premier over the review and said she had not asked his permission to speak out.

"I don't go to the premier looking for a green light," she said.