PC Games Market Size Worth USD 31.52 Billion by 2028 | PC Games Industry Expected CAGR 1.3% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global PC Games Market finds that increasing use of internet, online gaming and rise in media and entertainment industry are the major factors fueling the total Global PC Games Market.

The Global PC Games Market is estimated to reach USD 31.52 Billion by the year 2028 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 29.17 Billion in the year 2021.

Furthermore, the increasing gaming technology and inclination towards virtual technology is considered to be an emerging trend that integrates gaming into daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles, thus anticipated to augment the growth of the Global PC Games Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "PC Games Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical), by Type of Genre (Action, Shooter, Sport, Role Playing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)."

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increased Popularity of PC Gaming in Multiplayer Scenarios

Multiple Scenarios are a great way to "stair step" players through some of the basic aspects of the game, to the point where they have full knowledge and can operate at the highest levels which the game can provide. Long-time play-tester for military war games, and now a developer for both Compass Games and independent designers, and have fun which visually seen scenarios provide a great approach to the game.

For instance, in 2016 game deals reached an accumulated total amount of USD 30.3 billion. Approximately 94.0% of the total volume (28.4 billion) can be attributed to mergers and acquisitions. The remaining 1.9 billion were investments into tech, mobile, web, console/PC, AR/VR, MMO/ MBO and eSports.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the PC Games market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% during the forecast period.

  • The PC Games market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 29.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.52 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide PC Games market.

Segmentation of the Global PC Games Market:

  • Type

    • Online Microtransaction

    • Digital

    • Physical

  • Type of Genre

    • Action

    • Shooter

    • Sport

    • Role Playing

    • Fighting

    • Adventure

    • Racing

    • Strategy

    • Other

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Driver: Increasing Virtual Reality (VR) & Artificial Reality (AR) to Agument the growth

Virtual reality and augmented reality will play an increasingly important role in the gaming market. Consumers are prepared and willing to try out VR/ AR glasses/ headsets. It is not only consumers who are are jumping on the VR/ AR bandwagon. Companies like Crytek are also active in the field. They already developed some games, which are designed to be played with VR devices. If expected sales figures are reached, VR will be the next big hit in the gaming branch.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the gaming industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on PC Games Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Europe Dominates the Global PC Games Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2021. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. High technology exposure and software programmers for game making industry have created a strong market for wearable and body-worn action cameras in the region. ​

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Global PC Games Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the improving manufacturing infrastructure coupled with increasing disposable spending in the region. Additionally, the growing youth population and inclination towards entertainment industry are the key factors promoting the growth of the PC Games Market.

List of Prominent Players in PC Games Market:

  • Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Ubisoft Entertainment SA

  • Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Konami Holdings Corporation

  • Virtuos Holdings Pte. Ltd

  • TA Games Studio

  • Zeus Interactive Co. Ltd

  • Happy Elements Technology

  • Beijing Babel time Technology

  • 99Games

  • Apar Games

  • PUBG Corporation

  • Griptonite Games India Private Limited

  • Game Freak Inc

  • Creatures Inc

  • KLab Co. Ltd

  • Aiming Inc

  • Keywords Studio

  • Sumo Digital

  • Team17 Digital Limited Frontier Developments

  • Code masters

  • XSEED Games

  • Capcom

  • Microsoft Studios

  • Gameloft

  • Valve Corporation

  • Bethesda Softworks

  • Nintendo

  • Sega

  • Koei Tecmo Games

  • Daedalic Entertainment

  • Headup Games

  • BUKA Entertainment

  • Factory Online

  • Ambidexter

  • Mail.Ru Group

  • Alawar Entertainment

  • Nival

  • GSC Game World

  • Action Forms

  • Meridian 93

  • Supercell

  • Elex Technology

  • OKAM Studio

  • VOX Game Studio

  • Hoplon

  • Aquiris Game Studio

  • Efecto Studios

  • Etermax

  • Bamtang Games

  • Maysalward

  • Wixel Studios

  • Nezal Entertainment

  • Tahadi Games

  • Celestial Games

  • Kuluya

  • Thoopid

  • Maliyo Games

  • Leti Games

Recent Developments:

In July 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment, a US-based video game and digital entertainment company acquired Nixxes Software B.V., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Sony port more PlayStation games to PC. Nixxes Software B.V. is a Netherland-based company specialized in video game design, development and porting.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the PC Games Market?

  • How will the PC Games Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the PC Games Market?

  • What is the PC Games market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the PC Games Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “PC Games Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

