PC Andrew Harper's mum slams killers for 'laughing and joking' in court

The mother of PC Andrew Harper has said she saw her son’s killers “laughing and joking” in court, saying they showed no remorse for their actions.

Debbie Adlam said “didn’t see any remorse” from the trio who killed her son in court during an interview with Good Morning Britain to launch her campaign for harsher sentences for people who kill police officers.

She said her son’s killers “were laughing, they were joking, they were chatting to each other, their mics weren’t even switched on and I don’t understand how that’s appropriate.”

Adlam’s campaign is aiming to implement ‘Andrew’s law’ to increase the minimum sentence for killing a police officer to 20 years.

PC Harper died from horrific injuries last year after he tried to stop three teenagers from stealing a quadbike, only for his ankle to be caught in a strap attached to the thieves getaway car and was dragged to his death.

Deborah Adlam, the mother of PC Andrew Harper. (PA)

The driver, Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years in jail, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were handed 13-year sentences.

Adlam, 53, said: “We’ve come to realise that, with the outcome of the trial as it stands, something needs to change.

“He is worth much more than this and we’ve been thinking for some time that something needs to be brought in to protect our police officers.

PC Andrew Harper. (PA)

“There’s nobody looking out for them and we aim to change that.”

Adlam added: “We’re looking to bring in a minimum term – 20 years. No parole, no reductions.”

On Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it has been asked to consider if the jail terms handed to PC Harper’s killers are too lenient.

Currently defendants under the age of 21 receive lower sentences but Adlam believes this should end.

She said: “As far as their age and the reductions go, my personal thoughts are there is no sense whatsoever in being 18 or 19 and getting time off your sentence.

Photos issued by Thames Valley Police of (left to right), Henry Long, 19, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, who are all to be sentenced for the death of Pc Andrew Harper. (PA)

“My gut turns when I think about that because you can change your gender, you can get a mortgage, you can serve in the Army, and the thing that really bugs me is you can be on a jury – yet you are not treated as an adult until you’re 21 in the judicial system.

“That can’t be right.”

PC Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, has launched her own campaign, backed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, for full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers.

