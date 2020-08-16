PC Andrew Harper’s Mother Pens Emotional Letter Urging Harry Dunn’s Alleged Killer To Return To UK

The mother of PC Andrew Harper has written a letter to Harry Dunn’s alleged killer urging her to return to the UK.

Debbie Adlam, who has become friends with Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles, said she wrote the letter because “there is too much suffering going on to sit and do nothing”.

Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an intelligence officer based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to the US, sparking an international controversy.

Adlam’s son PC Harper was killed 12 days earlier after he tried to stop three thieves fleeing as they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire.

She wrote to Sacoolas the day after the anniversary of her own son’s death, asking her to consider how both families had experienced their “world falling apart”.

View photos Andrew Harper (Photo: Thames Valley Police/PA) More

In the letter to Sacoolas, who was charged in December with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving, Adlam described the two families’ losses as “immeasurable”.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, reads: “On August 15 last year my son Andrew was dragged for over a mile by thieves stealing a quad bike.

“Andrew was a young police officer who had just got married 4 weeks earlier.

“I will not go into details of Andrews injuries, suffice to say they were horrific as were Harry’s.

“As a mother yourself, can you begin to imagine if what happened to Andrew and Harry had happened to one of your children?

“Charlotte and I have to live through having to face this reality every day and night.”

Adlam wrote that the devastation to both families had been “overwhelming”, adding that their worlds had “changed beyond recognition in so many ways”.

The letter continued: “Harry’s family are going through the most awful time and lots of us are trying our best to support them.

“Charlotte is a mother like you and me. It is all about our children.

“Harry’s family are languishing, left to find a way to to deal with the fact that you left without any apparent concern for those left behind to pick up the pieces.

“Things will inevitably get worse for them but I imagine for yourself and your family too.

View photos Charlotte Charles. (Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA) More

“You too have children, they will want to feel loved and respected as they grow, but by allowing the current situation to carry on you risk them spending their lives in the shadow of what is happening now and how it has been handled.

Story continues