PBS Announces Lineup for Season 34 of ‘POV’ (TV News Roundup)

Haley Bosselman
·6 min read

Returning for its 34th season, “POV” will be back on the PBS schedule July 5 with writer-comedian CJ Hunt’s “The Neutral Ground.”

This documentary, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, begins in 2015 with Hunt filming the New Orleans City Council vote to remove four Confederate monuments. When the removal is halted because of death threats, Hunt sets out to understand why a losing army from 1865 continues to have so much power in America. But it is just the first in the new season’s lineup of stories about artists, activists, elders, comedians, frontline workers and politicians from around the globe.

More from Variety

“Since POV’s inception nearly 35 years ago, the series’ mission has been simple: to use public television to meet the moment; to program the stories and voices that speak to the present and to the future of nonfiction film; and to ensure that a wide diversity of perspectives is represented both in front of and behind the camera,” said executive producer Erika Dilday. “These are films that are unafraid to confront the issues at the heart of their communities.”

The following week, on July 12, will bring Tribeca selection “Landfall” to “POV.” “Landfall” dives into the shard-like glimpses of a post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico and examines a transformed world. The Cecilia Aldarondo-directed film won the grand jury prize for best documentary at DOC NYC film festival.

From there, “Stateless” will broadcast July 19, telling the story of an attorney who advocates for Dominicans of Haitian descent who have been stripped of their citizenship. Michèle Stephenson’s documentary is also part of the Tribeca Film Festival lineup and won the special jury prize at Hot Docs Film Festival.

From director David Osit, “Mayor” will air July 26. It follows Musa Hadid over the course of two years, who serves as the mayor of Ramallah, the de factor capital of Palestine. It won the grand jury award at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

“Pier Kids,” from director Elegance Bratton, will be on PBS on Aug. 2. The winner of the Independent Spirit Award’s Truer Than Fiction prize, it sees queer and trans youth of color in New York City make the Christopher Street Pier their own.

On Aug. 30, “The Song of the Butterflies” captures Rember, an Indigenous artist in Peru, and his journey home to the Amazonian land of his ancestors. Coming from director, Núria Frigola Torrent, the documentary won best Ibero-American documentary at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

“Fruits of Labor” will premiere on Oct. 4 and scopes in on a Mexican-American teen in central California who goes to work when ICE raids threaten her family. Emily Cohen Ibañez’ film was an official selection at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

From director Oscar Molina, “La Casa de Mama Icha” centers on the eponymous Mama Icha and her return home to Colombia where she finds heartbreak and joy after decades in the United States. It will broadcast Oct. 18.

“North by Current” focuses on its director, Angelo Madsen Minax, and his return home to rural Michigan in the wake of his niece’s death. The documentary, an official selection at Tribeca, will air Nov. 1.

Coming Dec. 27, “Unapologetic” chronicles Black abolitionists’ fight to hold Chicago officials accountable after two police killings. The Ashley O’Shay-direct film won the Breakthrough Award at Athena Film Festival.

“On the Divide” is set for Spring 2022. Directed by Maya Cueva and Leah Galant, the documentary recounts the intersection of the lives of three Latinx people at the last abortion clinic on the border.

“’POV’s’ new season on PBS embodies the attributes of authentic and diverse storytelling and builds connections with audiences in the communities we serve. With a variety of multiplatform touchpoints, including free educational resources to support classroom learning, POV’s 34th season delivers on public television’s mission in a bold and impactful way,” said Sylvia Bugg, PBS’ chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Disney Plus announced that “Good Morning America” and ABC News co-anchor Robin Roberts will host and executive produce her own four-episode series called “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts,” which will premiere on July 30. Each episode will feature an intimate round table conversation with three female celebrities from all walks of life. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah. LeBron James will serve as an executive producer on the series with his entertainment brand The SpringHill Company. In addition to Roberts and James, executive producers are John R. Green and Reni Calister from Rock’n Robin Productions and Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from The SpringHill Company, with Kadine Anckle as showrunner.

EVENTS

YouTube creators Shalom Blac, Camila Coelho, Alex Costa, Nailea Devora, Christen Dominique, Kandee Johnson, Rosy McMichael, Nikita Dragun, NikkieTutorials, Desi Perkins, Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Liah Yoo as well as beauty professionals and celebrities Anna Akana, Chris Appleton, Jen Atkin, Violet Chachki, Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gucci Westman have been added to the “YouTube Beauty Festival,” which will stream live on May 14 at 5 p.m.

Previously announced guests for the summit-style event include YouTube creators Noah Beck, Emma Chamberlain, Sylvia Gani, Asia Jackson, Manny MUA, Michelle Phan, Patrick Starrr, Hyram Yarbro; and beauty professionals and celebrities Jessica Alba, Millie Bobby Brown, Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change (who will make a special announcement), Miranda Kerr, Paris Hilton and Pharrell Williams. Hosted by YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s Head of Beauty Creators Chanel Tyler and Head of Culture of Trends Kevin Allocca will also join the event.

“YouTube Beauty Festival” is produced by Studio Sabia, with Greg T. Gordon as showrunner, Joe Sabia as creative director, Azra Sudetic as associate creative director, Lexi Tannenholtz as producer and Drigan Lee as lead editor. Susanne Daniels serves as the global head of original content for YouTube. Alex Piper, head of unscripted for YouTube Originals, Lauren Celinski, development lead and Ali Schwartz, development executive will oversee the event.

LATE NIGHT

Daniel Dae Kim, Julianna Margulies and Amythyst Kiah will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Marc Maron, Jessica Alba and Sech, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Ziwe, Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Foo Fighters and Mario Duplantier.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • T.J. Oshie scores emotional hat trick in first game since father's death

    T.J. Oshie delivered the best moment of the NHL season on Wednesday.

  • Pfizer will donate vaccine doses to Olympics as pandemic rages on

    The IOC is pushing for athlete vaccinations as the pandemic accelerates two months before the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.

  • Report: Lions make Frank Ragnow NFL's highest-paid center with record 4-year contract extension

    Ragnow's $13.5 million yearly salary makes him the top-earning center in the NFL.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • 'I felt like he needed a hug': Backstrom on embrace with Oshie after emotional night

    Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie was feeling the love from his teammates after he scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers in his first game back since his dad died.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

    TJ Finley started five games as a true freshman for LSU during the 2020 season.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: John Means and the changing shape of MLB

    With batting averages plummeting and pitchers dealing - we see you, John Means - how can fantasy managers adjust? Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Dethroned Juventus hosts Milan with CL hopes on the line

    MILAN — Juventus’ fall from grace was starkly highlighted last weekend as bitter rival Inter Milan wrested the Serie A title from its grip while the Bianconeri struggled to beat lowly Udinese. Only two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals rescued a 2-1 win and kept Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from fading dramatically. A couple of hours earlier, Juventus had seen Inter clinch the league title, ending its nine-year reign at the top of Italian soccer. “An era is over, but we gave our all,” Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “Inter was the most consistent team and showed it is the strongest side this year. “Today, however, another chapter begins and we must have the strength and hunger to take back what we held for nine years. We did something epic, difficult to emulate, so congratulations to Inter but Juve always rises again and we will continue to do so.” The last four matches will be crucial not just for Juve’s pride but also for its chances of reaching Europe’s elite club competition, with the Bianconeri in real danger of missing out. Juventus on Sunday faces a main rival for a top-four finish and Champions League berth as it hosts AC Milan, which had title hopes of its own until a downturn in form and results. The two teams are level on 69 points, along with second-place Atalanta. Napoli is only two points further back, while sixth-place Lazio has 64 points but also has a game in hand. “We know that we have to qualify for the Champions League at all costs,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “We’ve got a team here — they’re strong and want to fight to reach their targets. “They’re united ... but this has to be a starting point because we have several important games still to play.” After the Milan match, Juventus travels to Sassuolo midweek before welcoming the team that ended its nine-year dominance of Serie A. The match against Inter will be even more of a bitter pill for Juve to swallow as the visitors are coached by Antonio Conte — the coach who steered the Bianconeri to the first three of their nine recent titles. The man currently in the Juventus dugout knows that his time could be coming to an end despite assurances from Fabio Paratici, the club's managing director of football. “Will Pirlo stay if we qualify for the Champions League? Yes, certainly,” Paratici said recently. “But we’re not even thinking of not qualifying, we have great confidence in what we are doing, players and coaches. “That’s our only thought.” Juventus took a gamble in the off-season when it sacked Maurizio Sarri and surprisingly appointed Pirlo, who had never coached at any level. The Serie A title was the minimum Pirlo was expected to deliver, but he was also tasked with turning Juventus into a more attractive side and ending the club’s quarter-century wait for Champions League success, and he talked about wanting his players to have the same spirit and desire as the Juventus team he played in under Conte. The gamble has not paid off. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Olympic Committee plans to access donated vaccines for athletes

    The Canadian Olympic Committee says it believes it will have access to donated COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and BioNTech as part of an IOC program to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Games. Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the Games, which open on July 23. David Shoemaker, CEO and secretary general of the COC, says his organization will work with government agencies to confirm details of the roll-out. "We were happy to learn from the IOC that Pfizer and BioNTech will donate vaccine doses for Tokyo 2020 Games participants. In Canada this represents approximately 1,100 people and will add an important layer of protection for Canadian athletes in the lead up to and during the Games," Shoemaker said in a statement. "The Olympic Games hold special meaning for the millions of Canadians who will be inspired by the resilience and determination of Canadian athletes this summer in Tokyo. As most provinces begin vaccination of the general population, this announcement will help more Canadians receive vaccinations quicker." It is unclear how many of the 1,100 people already have been vaccinated. Also, many athletes are still attempting to qualify for the Olympics. The IOC has said athletes do not have to be vaccinated for the Games. It’s the second major vaccination deal for the International Olympic Committee. An agreement was announced in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games. The new Pfizer offer gives the IOC greater coverage worldwide ahead of Tokyo with most countries — including Canada — yet to authorize emergency use of Chinese vaccines. “We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. The Pfizer donation followed talks between the firm’s chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “Following this conversation, the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation plan has been realized,” Pfizer said in a statement. The IOC said any vaccination program must be done “in accordance with each country’s vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations.” The IOC-China vaccine deal includes two doses being made available to the general public for each dose received by an Olympic participant in that country. The Spanish Olympic Committee said Thursday the nearly 600 members of its delegation travelling to Japan will start being vaccinated with Pfizer doses this month. Other countries, including Australia, South Korea and Italy, have also been making arrangements to vaccinate their teams. — With files from The Associated Press The Canadian Press

  • Giants launch Willie Mays Scholars program on legend's 90th birthday to help Black students earn degrees

    The program will help Black students earn college degrees.

  • Why MLB pitchers are getting too good to throw perfect games

    Orioles starter John Means' no-hitter was the third of 2021, and none has featured a walk. Here's why MLB arms are losing perfect games a different way these days.

  • The best women's swimwear to go straight from working out to the water

    Perfect for anyone who enjoys a quick swim after a morning run or yoga session.