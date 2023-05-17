PBR World Finals moving to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. What does that mean for Fort Worth?

The championship round of the PBR World Finals is moving to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium beginning in May 2024, according to Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and commissioner.

Fort Worth has hosted the PBR World Finals at Dickies Arena the last two years. The 2023 championship wraps up this weekend.

AT&T Stadium will host the later rounds and championship of the bull riding finals next year.

“We are looking forward to building a lot of new memories right here at AT&T Stadium,” Gleason said. “We bring the world’s toughest sport to the home of the Dallas Cowboys, hopefully in the same year that they win the Super Bowl.”

Fort Worth will still keep a piece of the PBR World Finals and host rounds one through four on May 10-13 at Dickies Arena. Round five, six and the championship will then move to AT&T Stadium.

This year’s edition will see a bit of star power when “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser brings his cowboy charm to town for a Professional Bull Riders commercial shoot.

Tickets for the 2024 PBR World Finals are now on sale.