Payton Wilson’s newest distinction? NC State football Ring of Honor inductee

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) acknowledges the crowd after he was introduced on senior day before the Wolfpack’s game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Longtime N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson will become the next member of the Wolfpack Ring of Honor, the program announced on Wednesday.

Wilson’s induction will take place on Nov. 2, before the team plays Stanford.

“Payton was the embodiment of ‘Hard. Tough. Together,’ N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “Watching him develop as a player and as a person during his time at NC State was one of the most rewarding parts of my career. I am so proud of him and honored to have been his coach.”

In his six-year career, Wilson twice led the ACC in tackles (2020 and 2023) and ranked fifth in FBS with 11.5 tackles per game (138 total tackles). He added 17.5 tackles for loss to rank No. 10 in program history and finished with 10 or more tackles 23 times in his career.

Wilson’s dominance, notably in his final season, earned national recognition. He received the 2023 Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker and 2023 Bednarik Award for the best defensive player. Wilson received 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and became the fourth unanimous first-team All-American in program history. He was a finalist for the 2023 Nagurski Trophy as well.

“I am so grateful to be inducted into the Wolfpack Football Ring of Honor,” Wilson said in a statement. “It was one of my goals to have a career at N.C. State that would result in my name being listed among the all-time greats, and I’m proud that I accomplished it. I appreciate everything that Coach Doeren and Coach (Tony) Gibson did for me.”

He joins former Wolfpack greats, including Roman Gabriel, Torry Holt, Bradley Chubb, Philip Rivers and Bill Cowher, in the Ring of Honor.

Wilson, from Hillsborough, sustained multiple injuries during his career, including a 2021 shoulder injury. He was a finalist for the 2022 national comeback player of the year award.

Known for his participation in community service events, Wilson’s work included assisting at Gigi’s Playhouse — a nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He remains a player the coaching staff and current players point to as a current leader. Doeren said earlier this year that Wilson was one of the major leaders in the locker room that led N.C. State to its five-game winning streak to end the 2023 regular season.

“Payton Wilson was a dominant player on the field, but even more importantly, grew to become a great leader,” said director of athletics Boo Corrigan. “He brought recognition and honor to our university, and we are proud to celebrate his accomplishments by inducting him into the Ring of Honor.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has played in six games, recording 26 tackles, including 18 solo, and a stuff.