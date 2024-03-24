Payton Talbott suggests Dominick Cruz as next opponent following TKO win at UFC on ESPN 53

LAS VEGAS – Payton Talbott hopes his latest win in the octagon gets him some big opportunities.

The undefeated bantamweight made a big statement Saturday when he viciously stopped fellow prospect Cameron Saaiman on the main card of UFC on ESPN 53 at the UFC Apex. Talbott (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) is hoping this gets him a fight in an arena and in front of a crowd next, as well as maybe even a big-name opponent.

“I don’t really know too many people in my division, but maybe Dominick Cruz,” Talbott said at the UFC on ESPN 53 post-fight press conference when asked about whom he’d like to face next.

Talbott thinks the win over Saaiman (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) should show the MMA world he’s primed for big things.

“I’m exponentially passing up the rankings, and I’m going to try to get into the top 15 hopefully pretty soon,” Talbott said.

Talbott’s ultimate goal is to fight for the UFC bantamweight title. He knows there’s work to be done, but has no problem putting in the miles.

“I just need to keep having performances like that, do my dirty work and just keep beating dogs like that,” Talbott said. “Now I need to put my time in and solidify myself against game opponents, and I’m more than willing to do that.”

