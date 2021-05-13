Post Malone and Peyton Manning: NFL social media go all out for schedule release
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL does its best every year to turn its schedule release into a national holiday.
As fans get a first look at their teams' path to a potential championship, schedule release day is the Super Bowl for social media managers. This year was no exception, as team Twitter accounts on Wednesday featured high-production videos to announce a list of football matchups — some of them did, at least.
The Dallas Cowboys were not the exception. Cowboys Twitter showcased a 2 1/2 minute video featuring Post Malone and Jerry Jones on a bling-filled buddy adventure. Because of course it did.
Schedule release got ‘em sayin’ WOW!
Thanks, @postmalone. 😉
Tickets available via @seatgeek → https://t.co/DJV8o7qCUo pic.twitter.com/WvN2FBtD2C
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2021
The Green Bay Packers got creative with a behind-the-scenes look at some opponent-themed photo shoots. Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be found.
Framing up the 2021 #Packers schedule 👀📸
➡️ https://t.co/geoMEi9Lx1#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/kXsr2Pbcco
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2021
The Denver Broncos apparently won the battle with the Indianapolis Colts for Peyton Manning's services.
GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe.
Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021
Manning was nowhere to be found on Colts Twitter Wednesday, which opted for an ex-punter and kicker tandem instead.
It’s become custom for NFL teams to go all-out for their schedule release video.
So we called these two. pic.twitter.com/1Pc64ZXCbS
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2021
The Atlanta Falcons stuck with their time-tested routine of bagging on the New Orleans Saints — and everyone else on their schedule.
On a journey to find dubs.
Our 2021 schedule is here - https://t.co/UGNpFdNYvM pic.twitter.com/pgZGGyD5wk
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021
The Raiders continued to go all-in on their still-fresh Las Vegas theme.
𝙰𝙲𝚃 𝙸, 𝚂𝙲𝙴𝙽𝙴 𝙸 - 𝙻𝙰𝚂 𝚅𝙴𝙶𝙰𝚂
𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚝.
𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚎𝚝'𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛.
𝙱𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞, #𝚁𝚊𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚛𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 pic.twitter.com/FCpFQHp2Ls
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2021
And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on Gronk — because that's what you do when you have Gronk.
OUR 2021 SCHEDULE IS HERE!
How would you describe it, @RobGronkowski? pic.twitter.com/g1ADuqAI3L
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2021
But the Kansas City Chiefs may have done it best with a news conference montage featuring fan-favorite head coach Andy Reid.
We look forward to the challenge of the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/pR3SAQEeU2
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021
Sometimes simpler is better — and easier on the social media budget.
More from Yahoo Sports: