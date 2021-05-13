Post Malone and Peyton Manning: NFL social media go all out for schedule release

The NFL does its best every year to turn its schedule release into a national holiday.

As fans get a first look at their teams' path to a potential championship, schedule release day is the Super Bowl for social media managers. This year was no exception, as team Twitter accounts on Wednesday featured high-production videos to announce a list of football matchups — some of them did, at least.

The Dallas Cowboys were not the exception. Cowboys Twitter showcased a 2 1/2 minute video featuring Post Malone and Jerry Jones on a bling-filled buddy adventure. Because of course it did.

The Green Bay Packers got creative with a behind-the-scenes look at some opponent-themed photo shoots. Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be found.

The Denver Broncos apparently won the battle with the Indianapolis Colts for Peyton Manning's services.

GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe.



Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021

Manning was nowhere to be found on Colts Twitter Wednesday, which opted for an ex-punter and kicker tandem instead.

Story continues

It’s become custom for NFL teams to go all-out for their schedule release video.



So we called these two. pic.twitter.com/1Pc64ZXCbS — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons stuck with their time-tested routine of bagging on the New Orleans Saints — and everyone else on their schedule.

On a journey to find dubs.



Our 2021 schedule is here - https://t.co/UGNpFdNYvM pic.twitter.com/pgZGGyD5wk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021

The Raiders continued to go all-in on their still-fresh Las Vegas theme.

𝙰𝙲𝚃 𝙸, 𝚂𝙲𝙴𝙽𝙴 𝙸 - 𝙻𝙰𝚂 𝚅𝙴𝙶𝙰𝚂



𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚎𝚝.

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚎𝚝'𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛.

𝙱𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚜 𝚢𝚘𝚞, #𝚁𝚊𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚛𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 pic.twitter.com/FCpFQHp2Ls — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2021

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned on Gronk — because that's what you do when you have Gronk.

OUR 2021 SCHEDULE IS HERE!



How would you describe it, @RobGronkowski? pic.twitter.com/g1ADuqAI3L — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2021

But the Kansas City Chiefs may have done it best with a news conference montage featuring fan-favorite head coach Andy Reid.

We look forward to the challenge of the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/pR3SAQEeU2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021

Sometimes simpler is better — and easier on the social media budget.

More from Yahoo Sports: