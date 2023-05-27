Payton Gottschall throws 2-hit shutout to lead Tennessee to WCWS with 9-0 win over Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Gottschall threw a two-hitter and Destiny Rodriguez had three hits as fourth-seeded Tennessee advanced to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015 with a 9-0 win over 13th-seeded Texas on Saturday in the Knoxville Super Regional.

An unearned run in the first inning was all the Volunteers (47-8) needed with Gottshall (16-1) perfect until allowing a leadoff walk in the fifth. Vanessa Quiroga broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth.

Camille Corona had a pinch-hit single to start the seventh and Gottshall issued her second walk before retiring the last three Texas batters.

Rodriguez had an RBI single in the sixth with a second run scoring on the play after a throwing error.

Five errors by Texas (45-13-1) aided Tennessee, including a bases-loaded single by Giulia Koutsoyanopulos that got by the rightfielder, allowing four to score.

Citaly Gutierrez (13-6) took the loss, giving up three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Tennessee will be making its eighth WCWS appearance.

