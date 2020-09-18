Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store: What Happens to Your Account

Indian e-commerce payment system and financial tech company Paytm has been removed from the Google Play Store. This means that the app is no longer available for download and one can no longer get new updates. The app was removed due to its repeated violations of the Google Play policies. Notably, Paytm had recently added a new fantasy cricket tournament which is being highlighted as the main reason for Google’s action.

Google has posted a blog post talking about its gambling policy that doesn't allow app developers to facilitate services like betting on sports. “We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

News18 has reached out to Paytm for a response on the matter. While we wait for an official statement, Paytm has addressed the removal of its app on its official Twitter account saying that the app will be back ‘soon.’ It also added that existing customers can continue using the app and all their money is safe.

This means Paytm’s services continue to work as usual and users can use the app for making payments and various transactions. We can confirm that the app is in order and we were able to transfer money to another Paytm account as well as make a payment for an online purchase.