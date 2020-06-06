Who Pays The Cheapest Car Insurance Premiums?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains which drivers pay the cheapest car insurance rates. For more info and free auto insurance quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/drivers-of-what-age-groups-pay-the-least-on-car-insurance/.

One very important factor used by car insurance companies to determine their customers' car insurance premiums is the age of the customers. People in their 40s and 50s are usually paying the lowest insurance rates. Drivers from those age groups are considered to be among the safest and most experienced drivers on the road. Also, they file fewer claims than older or younger drivers. After the age of 25, the car insurance premiums will begin to drop and they will start to rise once again once the drivers enter their 70s.

Besides age, the next major factors can affect the price of insurance:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gender. Young male drivers will pay more on their premiums compared to young female drivers because they are more likely to file an auto insurance claim. On the other hand, male drivers who are in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are filing fewer claims than female drivers from the same age groups and for this reason, they will pay less on car insurance.

Driving record . Drivers who have multiple traffic violations will pay more on insurance premiums than drivers with a clean driving record. Car insurance claims, speeding, at-fault accidents and other traffic violations can increase the price of insurance. The good news is that those points and violations will no longer be taken into consideration after several years.

Address . Drivers who live in areas with higher rates of accidents, insurance claims, car thefts, or vandalism will be charged extra on their car insurance premiums.

Vehicle value . An $80,000 vehicle will cost more to repair than a $15,000 vehicle, and this is the reason why expensive vehicles cost more to insure. Generally, newer vehicles cost more, due to all the technology and the latest materials used to create the car. People who want to pay cheaper rates should purchase a used, but still reliable, car.

Safety rating . Safer vehicles are cheaper to insure. Passengers of a safe vehicle are less likely to suffer severe injuries in a collision and that means the insurer will save money on medical bills.

Mileage . The annual mileage is one of the most important factors analyzed by the insurers to determine the insurance rates. Drivers who use their cars to commute to work will pay more on their insurance. Car insurance companies consider that persons who stay more on the roads are more likely to be involved in accidents.

Discounts . Drivers who are in their 40s and 50s can take advantage of several discounts such as bundling discounts and safe driving discounts.

Coverage limits. Drivers who are in their 40s and 50s are likely to have higher coverage limits and additional insurance options. For these reasons, the price of insurance will be higher.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/.

Story continues

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Drivers who are in their 40s and 50s are seen as more responsible on the roads and they are less likely to file car insurance claims. For these reasons, car insurance providers are charging them with the lowest car insurance premiums," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592978/Who-Pays-The-Cheapest-Car-Insurance-Premiums



