PayRange Connected Laundry Rooms Save Time with Real-time Notifications on Availability and Completion

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / PayRange Inc., a network for everyday purchases, announces its Connected Laundry Room, elevating the experience for users of common-area laundry rooms located in multi-family housing. Features include the ability to remotely view machine availability, receive notifications on cycle completions, and pay machines with a mobile phone or directly on the kiosk. This innovative solution eliminates the need for expensive hardware and connectivity on each machine by leveraging a mesh-like Bluetooth network with a single point network connection within the laundry room.

"Deploying expensive legacy payment hardware on laundry machines today is like deploying pay phones on street corners," stated Prashant Kanhere, Chief Technology Officer of PayRange. "Mobile functionality and contactless payment is in very high demand. Consumers expect cashless payment on machines to encompass a digital-native experience with every interaction."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition to safe, secure, and touchless payment, PayRange also provides laundry users with innovative digital solutions that help users improve their laundry experience. With the PayRange App, users can remotely view live machine availability to better plan when to head to the laundry room. The app is also able to notify users of time remaining and notify users via push notification of wash and dry cycle completions.

For the machine owners and property managers, the platform provides preventative maintenance information and error alerts, as well advanced options such as electronic, keyless door access to the laundry room via the PayRange app to improve security and streamline access to common areas.

The PayRange platform was designed from the ground up with modern technology empowering the delivery of many other experiences consumers seek today, such as:

Story continues

Magnetic stripe, tap and pay, EMV chip, and legacy coin acceptace capabilities

Instantaneous consumer refunds

Web portal for monitoring and real-time accountability of revenue

Error code alerts and preventative maintenance scheduling

Promotions and discounts

Message board for property and community announcements

"Property managers recognize the consumer - and the world - is changing rapidly and seek solutions that provide the digital experience consumers demand," says Michael Kitchen, Chief Revenue Officer of PayRange. "While commercial laundry machines are essentially unchanged over the past few decades, PayRange empowers operators to offer their properties with low-cost upgrades to existing machines without the excess overhead of legacy infrastructure and hardware."

With PayRange, existing machines can be retrofitted in a few minutes to accept virtually any form of payment including card, mobile, bank transfers, tax refunds, points/miles and legacy coin acceptance. Moreover, with a central kiosk in the room, the user can activate a machine without a smartphone and pay with a card directly at the kiosk.

###

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 3 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com .

Media Contact:

Gracie Shefelton

(678) 781-7221

gracie@williammills.com

SOURCE: PayRange





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588864/PayRange-Connected-Laundry-Rooms-Save-Time-with-Real-time-Notifications-on-Availability-and-Completion



