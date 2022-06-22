PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22nd June 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/06/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 22/06/2022
Simon Coles
22
22
2,356
Katy Wilde
22
22
3,962
Alan Dale
21
21
2,442
Benjamin Ford
21
21
971
Nicholas Wiles
21
21
884
Mark Latham
22
22
437
Tanya Murphy
22
22
526
Christopher Paul
22
22
2,808
Jay Payne
22
22
1,651
Jo Toolan
22
22
3,878
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
