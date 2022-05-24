PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
24 May 2022
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 23th May 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 23/05/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 23/05/2022
Simon Coles
21
21
2,312
Katy Wilde
21
21
3,918
Alan Dale
22
22
2,400
Benjamin Ford
22
22
929
Nicholas Wiles
22
22
842
Mark Latham
21
21
393
Tanya Murphy
21
21
482
Christopher Paul
21
21
2,764
Jay Payne
21
21
1,607
Jo Toolan
21
21
3,834
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138