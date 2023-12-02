PayPoint (LON:PAY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.095

The board of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.095 per share on the 5th of March. This makes the dividend yield 8.2%, which is above the industry average.

PayPoint's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, PayPoint was paying out 88% of earnings, but a comparatively small 22% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 49% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.304 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though PayPoint's EPS has declined at around 8.0% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On PayPoint's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PayPoint's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think PayPoint is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for PayPoint (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

