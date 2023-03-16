Payments providers targeted with crackdown to prevent fresh crisis

Skyscrapers and commercial buildings on the skyline of the City of London - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Payments providers have been ordered by the City watchdog to strengthen their controls as fears of another financial crisis continue to haunt markets.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) threatened to shut down so-called shadow banks – which offer deposit and transfer services without a banking licence – unless they “ensure your customers' money is safe”.

In a letter to nearly 300 chief executives, the regulator instructed businesses to build up their financial reserves, eliminate potential money laundering and ensure they are managed appropriately given their size and complexity.

While a source close to the regulator said the warning reflected its “longtime priorities”, the unusual intervention comes as regulators scramble to avert a global banking crisis.

Matthew Long, director of payments and digital assets at the FCA, said the watchdog “remain[ed] concerned that many payments firms do not have sufficiently robust controls and that, as a result, some firms present an unacceptable risk of harm to their customers and to financial system integrity”.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week has created fears of a run on other lenders, with markets swinging wildly and Credit Suisse forced to seek emergency funding from the Swiss central bank amid wider turmoil.

Credit Suisse's bonds dropped further, with a bond maturing in 2027 falling almost 5 per cent on the day to 66 cents on the dollar. A 2028 bond slid 13 per cent to just below 64 cents.

On Thursday, shares in the beleaguered Swiss lender rallied following the announcement of the emergency loan, but experts still raised questions about its long-term future, with one analyst predicting that it could be taken over by rival UBS.

A traffic sign is seen in front of the logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS the day after its shares dropped approximately 30% on March 16, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland - Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images

Hundreds of payments providers have been authorised by the FCA in the past few years in an effort to bolster the UK's reputation as a global fintech hub.

However, the industry has faced growing scrutiny. Earlier this month, the independent auditor of Revolut, one of the best-known players, issued a qualified opinion on its long delayed 2021 accounts.

Revolut applied for a UK banking licence more than two years ago but has yet to be given approval by the Bank of England and the FCA.

There is no suggestion that the FCA’s warning on Thursday was directed at any one particular company.

Mr Long criticised payment companies in the UK for having “significant issues with governance, oversight and leadership”.

He said this included “a lack of appropriately knowledgeable and experienced personnel to provide payments services and issue e-money, including amongst key functions such as money laundering risk office and other compliance staff”.

Mr Long said the watchdog welcomed the competition and innovation in payments after new firms were encouraged to open.

However, he said: “Our work with firms over the past two years has identified material issues with financial crime systems and controls.”

The watchdog said it was concerned that some companies were not doing enough to manage their liquidity risk – the danger of being overwhelmed by a large number of withdrawals in a short space of time – and were failing to stress test their finances against a future downturn.

It added: “Macroeconomic conditions remain challenging and many firms are unprofitable and reliant on external funding for survival.

“Our work has identified need for improvement in firms’ prudential risk management.”

The FCA said that payments companies were a “target for bad actors” because of their “ability to provide bank-like services, willingness to service high-risk customers and weaknesses in some firms’ systems and controls”.

Mr Long added that the regulator would take “swift and assertive action to protect customers and ensure market integrity” if companies failed to comply.

He said: “In cases where firms can’t meet the conditions for authorisation, we will take more assertive action sooner and will remove or sanction firms who cannot or will not meet our standards.”

The industry has been unnerved following a host of clampdowns in Lithuania involving groups tied to FCA-regulated payments companies.

Last month, the Bank of Lithuania last month ordered a unit of Railsbank Technology to stop taking on new customers, saying there was “reason to suspect that the institution is grossly and systematically violating” anti-money-laundering and terrorist-financing laws.