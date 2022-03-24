What Is Paylocity Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:PCTY) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Paylocity Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Paylocity Holding still cheap?

Great news for investors – Paylocity Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $316.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Paylocity Holding’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Paylocity Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Paylocity Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PCTY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PCTY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PCTY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

