‘We’re paying for a war we never wanted’, say Palestinian refugees after fleeing Gaza city

Gaza City residents gather a few belongings as they begin to evacuate - HAITHAM IMAD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

As Nihal spoke to The Telegraph through a voice note sent via Whatsapp, a loud thud sounded in the distance.

The 33-year-old mother had fled from her home in Gaza City on Friday following an Israeli order to evacuate the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

She paused as the blast sounded - one of more than 6,000 to have hit the Gaza Strip in the past week - before gathering herself to speak again.

The message she wanted to deliver was clear: she was a civilian, a mother of a young child, who wanted no part of Hamas’ war - and she was running out of water.

“We are now held as hostages. We do not want this war. What can we do to escape this genocide by the Israeli forces?” she askled from the town of Khan Younis, where she arrived on Friday with about 30 extended family members.

“We are only civilians. We’re always the ones to pay the price for every aggression.”

A donkey carries a family of refugees on the long road south - Hatem Moussa/AP

Today she woke up in a stranger’s house in Khan Younis to find the taps had run dry.

“There may be water in the pump but we don’t have electricity or fuel for a generator to push the water tanks,” said Nihal, who is also worried about running out of medication for her panic disorder.

On Saturday, the UN warned of a potential outbreak of waterborne diseases as it said Gaza’s water purification plants have stopped running after Israel cut off water and power to the region.

“As a last resort, people are consuming brackish water from agricultural wells, triggering serious concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases,” the UN said.

Nihal is clear as to her new status: 'we are now held as hostages' - Social media

Shops and markets in Khan Yunis on Saturday meanwhile were running out of bottled water, according to a Telegraph reporter.

Israel insisted it was acting within the framework of international law, with an IDF spokesman denying accusations of forcibly displacing more than 1 million people.

Lt Col Richard Hecht told the BBC: “We’re not putting people in trucks. We’re telling people to move south.”

Gaza’s citizens, he said, would be sure to “find places to stay”, either moving in with relatives or bringing a tent.

An IDF colonel, Moshe Tetro, maintained there was “no humanitarian catastrophe” on Saturday.

Nihal, who is now living on dry food taken from her home, was angered by the remarks.

“How can the Israelis say there’s no humanitarian catastrophe while they decided on Day One to cut water and electricity in the Gaza Strip?” she said. “Are these comments sarcastic?”

Israel has guaranteed safe passage for civilians down two main roads south of Gaza City.

Late on Friday, a strike on a civilian convoy killed at least 12 people, including a small child, according to video footage verified by the BBC.

In a separate incident, an explosion on one of the roads hit cars travelling south, with open source intelligence analysts suggesting it may have been a road-side bomb.

Hamas on Friday told civilians to stay in their homes and has been accused of trying to hold back the exodus.

Some Gazans who fled south fear they may be no safer there as the IDF also hit targets in Khan Younis on Saturday afternoon.

Na’oom Hazem, a 20-year-old media student who was trying to cheer herself up by scrolling through old photos on her phone, said her parents were even thinking about returning to the north.

“We have five families now at my father’s friend’s house - the place is not as safe as we expected. The sounds of bombing are very loud,” she told the Telegraph in a text message. “We just want to go home. We can die here and we can die out there.”

Na'oom Hazem says there are five families now staying at the house of her father's friend - Agency

The Egyptian authorities on Saturday morning partially sealed the only non-Israeli border out of Gaza with cement barriers.

A local activist in North Sinai confirmed pictures circulating on social media that show cranes lifting large blocks into place across the Rafah border crossing.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said Gazans would not leave the territory and emigrate to Egypt. “Our decision is to remain in our land,” he said in a televised speech.

Unofficial reports on Saturday suggested that Egypt and Israel had come to a deal to allow foreigners and dual nationals to leave Gaza into Egypt.

Sky Arabia, however, reported later in the day that Cairo was blocking the move unless Israel allowed aid into Gaza.

The US government on Saturday evening encouraged its citizens in Gaza to move south closer to the Rafah crossing to be ready for its possible reopening.

Mohammed Aborjeela, a Palestinian content creator, said 500 people holding foreign passports had tried unsuccessfully to enter Egypt.

“The border crossing itself isn’t safe,” he told the BBC. “There’s bombing and there’s no shelter.”

He posted an interview on his Instagram page with a young girl holding a British passport.

“I’m scared of dying. There’s no water, electricity, internet,” she said. “There’s bombing everywhere and I just don’t know where to go. Where should I go?”

Prospects for a safe passage of civilians there still seemed slim on Saturday evening, with many Palestinians fearing if they left they would be unable to return to their homes.

In a social media video that emerged on Saturday, an elderly woman in a chequered headscarf and sandals was seen being offered a route to safety in the car of several young men.

“May God be pleased with you and protect you,” the old woman, who apparently had no family of her own, said as the men urged her to evacuate with them.

Negotiations on a safe passage out of Gaza have so far only covered foreigners and dual nations.

Nihal, who would be eligible for an evacuation thanks to her dual Palestinian and Moroccan citizenship, told the Telegraph she is still reluctant to go even if the agreement were reached. “We are afraid that if we left, we would never come back,” she said.

“I will not leave. All we have now is God and a miracle to save us from this situation.”

