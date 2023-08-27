Paying for ‘stagers’ can supercharge your house sale – but is it worth it?

Stagers Home Sale

Whether you are a fan of Netflix property hit Selling Sunset – or of its French equivalent, The Parisian Agency – or don’t know what a throw pillow is, if you’re looking to sell a house at the moment the odds are that you’re trying every trick in the book.

Homes are taking far longer to sell and owners of £1m-plus properties have been turning to US-style stagers to make their houses look nicer.

Stagers charge homeowners to “dress” houses with fashionable furniture, art and soft furnishings, and advise on paint choices for anything from window frames to front doors.

House price falls in July were more widespread than at any point since 2009, according to Rics’ UK residential market survey of estate agents, and the slump in house sales recorded in July was comparable to that seen during 2007.

But the cost of staging can add thousands of pounds to the price of selling your house and there is no guarantee that it will attract buyers more quickly than if you did not use stagers at all.

Here, Telegraph Money takes a look at what staging can offer – and whether it is worth it when you’re trying to sell your home.

What is home staging?

Estate agents have long advised families and homeowners selling up to consider moving around things in their home to show them in the best light, but home staging takes the process one step further.

Property staging can be done to houses that have been for sale for a while but haven’t received decent offers, or on homes that haven’t yet hit the open market.

Some companies will offer more significant structural renovations before the house is put on the market, with the aim of pushing up the sale price.

Home staging can range from adding extra furniture to painting walls and even installing new carpets, depending on the condition of the house and whether the owners live in it or not.

Other tricks include installing temporary wallpapers or artificial plants and flowers, as well as reorienting existing furniture to open up space.

Story continues

Stagers, including London-based Sophia Cramer who runs company Inner Pieces, spend much of their time trawling vintage shops and flea markets for good pieces, which they store in large warehouses until it is needed.

How does it work?

Stagers will typically do an initial consultation with the seller or property developer that has employed them, before giving a quote for the decorative work planned.

The furniture provided by the stager is rented but other work, including new carpeting, tiling or painting, is usually paid for upfront by the client.

Once the soft furnishings and sofas are in place, viewings can begin (or restart) with the house looking its best.

Much of the appeal of staging is seen on social media, where estate agents market properties that have been carefully decorated to their followers in the hopes of tempting potential buyers.

What does it cost?

Paloma Harrington, founder of the UK’s Home Staging Association, says an initial consultation can cost between £100 and £350 an hour, with the largest properties taking up to three hours.

Once the decoration has been agreed, furniture is typically rented for between eight and 12 weeks, depending on how quickly the agents believe the house will sell.

A three-bed house in London can cost between £20,000 and £85,000 to stage for 12 weeks, after which the rented furniture can typically be renewed on a monthly basis at a slightly discounted rate.

Outside of London, prices are lower but houses are often larger, taking up more of the stager’s inventory of soft furnishings.

It is possible to fund the cost of the renovation or decoration using the potential proceeds from a sale.

Property platform Flyp takes on the costs of making a home look beautiful in exchange for a percentage of the additional sale profit, with their cut depending on how much they invest in the house.

The property investment company typically spends between £5,000 and £50,000 on staging, although may invest as much as £100,000 in homes that need improvement, and is currently taking on around 30 projects each month.

The company will then take a cut of up to 50pc of the additional profit created by the renovations, depending on how much it invested in the property.

Is it worth it?

The Home Staging Association says the average time non-staged properties stay on the market is 99 days – compared to 41 days for decorated homes.

Property developers in the trade body’s 2022 report suggested that staging improved the offers on homes by up to 6pc.

But it can prove to be very expensive – costing tens of thousands for the largest properties – and stagers make no guarantees that the house will sell.

Many of the techniques used by stagers can be replicated by canny sellers who are prepared to dig in and get their hands dirty.

Top tips from a stager

Ms Harrington says that one of the key turn-offs for potential buyers is cluttered space – or one that is overly decorated.

While you might be attached to the Live Laugh Love sign in the downstairs loo or the family pictures lining the stairs, others might struggle to see the appeal.

Bad lighting is not just a problem for estate agent pictures but also for viewings, and can be remedied with better lamp placement, upgrading existing lighting or removing heavy curtains and blinds.

Worn-out furniture and fixtures can make it harder for a buyer to picture themselves living in a space, even if the house is not being sold with furniture.

A trip to a charity shop or vintage market – or a quick search on Facebook marketplace – could help you replace some of your tattier pieces.

Loud or distracting paint colours are another no-no, as they can be contrary to buyers’ tastes, so a trip to a local DIY store might stand you in good stead.

The staging expert adds that pets should not be in the house during stagings, as while you might love your fluffy labrador, buyers might be put off by the fur or smell – or could even be allergic.