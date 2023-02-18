Payette women are killed after SUV crashes along I-86 in Cassia County, ISP says

Two women died and two others went to the hospital Friday after a crash along Interstate 86 in Cassia County, according to the Idaho State Police.

About 1:40 p.m., a 47-year-old woman from Payette was driving east near milepost 10 in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, the ISP said in a news release.

The vehicle went off the right shoulder, swerved and came back to the road, but the driver apparently overcorrected and went off the right shoulder, the release stated. The SUV hit a culvert and rolled over.

According to the state police, the driver and a 26-year-old woman from Payette died at the scene. A 71-year-old from Fruitland was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, and a 26-year-old from Payette went by air ambulance.

All the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the release.

Idaho State Police are still investigating.