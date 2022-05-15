Payette County deputies find two people dead in home, homicide suspect still at large

Inside a home along a quiet country road, two people are believed to have been killed early Sunday morning.

At 1:55 a.m., the Payette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at 550 Ada Rd. in New Plymouth, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies and the Payette County Special Response responded to the call.

They found two people dead inside the house, according to the release.

“At this time the scene is being treated as a homicide scene,” said the release.

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech told the Idaho Stateman in an email that both people are believed to be homicide victims. He said both were shot by a gun, but it is “too soon to know what type or caliber of firearm was used.”

Creech said a suspect had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it had requested Idaho State Police help in the investigation.

The two individuals had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon and their identities won’t be released until next of kin has been notified, said the release.

