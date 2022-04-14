Paycor Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Paycor, Inc.

CINCINNATI, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.



Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To listen to the conference call live, dial 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). The access code is 976395. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

