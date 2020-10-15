Payback Time: Sandip SSingh Files Defamation Case Against Republic

Sandip SSingh, producer and friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a defamation case against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly trying to malign his reputation on national television. Sandip has shared the legal notice on Instagram.

In the notice advocate Rajesh Kumar, on behalf of Sandip, has cited names of people who appeared on the news channel and gave statements against the producer. The notice names Smita Parikh and Surjeet Singh Rathore, among a few others.



Sandip has asked for removal of all footage and articles allegedly trying to defame him. He also sought an unconditional apology and a compensation of Rs 200 crore within 15 days of the notice being served. “By this Legal Notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/release an unconditional public apology in writing/Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made. The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record,” the notice stated.



Also Read: SRK, Aamir, Karan Among Studios to File Suit Against Arnab, Navika

It added, "Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date. If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences,”.

Addressing Arnab Goswami the notice read, "That my client is a well known. reputed and established producer and filmmaker in Bollywood against whom you have been running/ airing defamatory news items with criminal intent to extort money despite the fact that you were very well aware that my client and late Sushant Singh Rajput, (Film Actor of Bollywood) were known to each other from the days of their struggle. That my client received several massages from your correspondents/ employees with the criminal intent and in order to extortion, you had publicly demanded my client arrest and termed him as key conspirator and murderer. You the above noticees falsely imputing my client in TV debates, progammes, social media platforms almost every day without any cogent evidence and intentionally interfering in the investigation carried out by the investigations agencies such as CBI and Mumbai Police.”

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a few mainstream news channels had claimed that Sandip had staged his closeness to the late actor.

Also Read: Silence Broke My Family: Sandip Ssingh Shares Chats With Sushant

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouPayback Time: Sandip SSingh Files Defamation Case Against Republic . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.