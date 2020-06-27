Is it payback time for Apple as the EU goes after its licences to print money?

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

On 16 June, the European commission opened two antitrust investigations into Apple’s App Store and Apple Pay practices. The first investigation will examine whether Apple has broken EU competition rules with its App Store policies. The second investigation is into whether restrictions imposed by Apple on the near field communication (NFC) capability of its iPhone and Apple Watch mean that banks and other financial institutions are prevented from offering NFC payment systems using Apple kit.

Let’s take the App Store first. When Apple unveiled the iPhone in 2007, it created an amazing new opportunity for software developers and, of course, for Apple itself. Because the new phone was basically a powerful handheld computer, that meant it could run smallish programs, which came to be called apps. And because it had an internet connection those programs could be efficiently distributed across the net. From this came the idea that Apple should set up an App Store to which developers could upload their programs. Apple, being a control-freak corporation, would vet those apps before they appeared on the store and would levy a 30% commission on sales. It seems like a great idea.

The store opened on 10 July 2018 with an initial stock of 500 apps. As of January this year it had upwards of 2m. As a digital distribution platform it’s been a howling success and I think has worked well for consumers, because nothing gets on to the store without being fairly thoroughly vetted by Apple. As a result, the iOS software ecosystem is safer than its Android counterpart, where in addition to the dominant Google Play store there are numerous other app stores, so the Android ecosystem has been consistently less secure than the iOS one. Which looks like a vindication of Apple’s iron control over its app store.

The flipside of that is that the iOS store is a monopoly and for developers it’s a mixed blessing. On the one hand, you can reach a market of consumers who appear to be less price-sensitive than Android users; I remember in the early days the first cheque a developer I know received for a bestselling app was £250,000. On the other hand, if you want to have your app run on iOS then you have to submit it to Apple for vetting and accept the company’s terms and conditions, including that whopping 30% cut. This approach has grated on developers almost from the outset, but more recently the complaints have been getting more vociferous.

Given that Microsoft was the original digital monopolist, this is a case of the slag heap calling the kettle black

The two that triggered the EC investigation came from Spotify, the streaming music service, and Rakuten on behalf of its Kobo subsidiary, which sells ebooks through the App Store. Just to rub salt into Apple’s regulatory wounds, Microsoft pitched in last week, when its president, Brad Smith, declared that “it’s time for antitrust regulators in the US and Europe to discuss tactics that app stores use to take advantage of those who want to distribute their software”. Given that Microsoft was the original digital monopolist, this is a case of the slag heap calling the kettle black.

Antitrust suits are generally nasty and complex and this one will be no different. But the NFC investigation is, in a way, more interesting. When, in pre-pandemic times, I used to physically shop in supermarkets and other shops, NFC was the technology that enabled me to pay by just holding my Apple watch up to the card reader. This was not only convenient, but in general it avoided the £30 limit on contactless cards. In the early days, checkout staff were unduly dazzled by this and so I deprecated it by explaining that I had to pay a fortune for the watch that enabled it, so perhaps it wasn’t that clever after all. Still, provided you had the necessary – and expensive – Apple kit, it was very convenient.

The concern that seems to have launched the investigation is that Apple has restricted access to the NFC capability of its iPhone and Apple Watch, which means that banks and other financial service providers can’t offer NFC payments through their own apps. The increase in mobile payments in Europe as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has given Margrethe Vestager, the head of the EU’s antitrust division, a rationale for its Apple Pay investigation. “It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants’ apps and websites,” she says. “It also reserves the ‘tap and go’ functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay. It is important that Apple’s measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices.”

She’s right. Stay tuned.

