Payal Ghosh Refused To Accept Hard Copy of Notice: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh for 'falsely dragging' her name into Ghosh's allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Richa took to Twitter to inform that a soft copy has been sent to the actor after she or her representative refused to accept the hard copy.

"Update : soft copy of the legal notice was delivered to Ms.Ghosh this morning. My person went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative has not accepted,” Richa tweeted.

View photos Richa Chadha tweets on the notice sent to Payal Ghosh. More

Also Read: You've Always Seen Me as Your Equal: Kalki Lends Support To Anurag

Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Both Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha have denied these allegations, saying that they will take a legal recourse.

Richa's partner and actor Ali Fazal also took to Instagram to extend his support for her. He wrote that Richa's strength and empathy have touched many hearts. "My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over".

Ali Fazal also wrote that he believes every voice must be heard but he also stands for the truth. "I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness".

Also Read: Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap Are False & Malicious: Lawyer

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Payal Ghosh Refused To Accept Hard Copy of Notice: Richa Chadha India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 55 Lakh- Mark, Death Toll Over 88K . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.