Paya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud ERP

Partnership Allows 1Retail POS Systems to Store Card Information for Future Purchases

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) , a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced a partnership with POS system vendor 1Retail to provide them with access to EMV contactless and stored payments in Acumatica Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Paya’s improved checkout experience offers best-in-class hardware and complete reconciliation of all credit card and ACH payments.

The Paya and 1Retail integration enables a convenient EMV or contactless checkout experience and allows returning customers to make purchases from stored payment information in the Acumatica ERP without a physical card present. This is ideal for businesses that routinely send colleagues to purchase items on their behalf. Paya ensures PCI compliance for these capabilities by extending the P2PE solution across the entire 1Retail and Acumatica environments.

“We’re excited to partner with Paya to offer convenient stored transaction capabilities for consumer purchases,” said Gerry Audell at 1Retail. “As e-commerce continues to grow at such a fast pace and offers frictionless purchasing options, it is important that physical stores keep pace and deliver simplified payment experiences as well.”

Beyond improving the customer checkout experience, the Paya and 1Retail integration improves the reconciliation process and reporting capabilities. Paya’s integration helps merchants quickly match transactions with the clearing accounts for simple and exceptionally fast bank deposits. It is especially powerful for multi-location and high-volume retailers, while saving time for all account receivable departments.

“This partnership helps 1Retail offer a unique and advanced commerce experience for multiple verticals,” said Ben Weiner, EVP Head of B2B & Gov at Paya. “Enabling access to card-on-file transactions at the point of sale will greatly improve customer workflows and provide smoother reporting for merchants using this capability from a 1Retail POS terminal.”

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high-growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com . Follow us on Twitter (PayaHQ) and LinkedIn (Paya).

About 1Retail

1Retail is a modern application, designed to alleviate the common challenges faced by legacy POS solutions. They offer a customer-centric POS solution that is fast, secure and scalable to meet client needs. The 1Retail software can be delivered via a mobile device or on-terminal and has full offline capability. The solution is designed for the cloud or can be installed locally, on the client’s business computers and servers (on-premise).

