Paya Helps Utilities Improve Citizen Engagement with New UtilityConnect Portal

Offers “One-click” Multilingual Support for All Languages, New Communication Features, and Enhanced Reporting

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced its new UtilityConnect™ billing and payments solution, which introduces a new user interface and features that help governments, municipalities, and private utilities improve citizen engagement and payment experiences. UtilityConnect assists administrators with billing and collections management while providing citizens an intuitive portal to view and pay bills.



Beyond helping utilities deliver a flexible and frictionless payment experience, the redesigned UtilityConnect platform offers a host of new features to improve the quality and frequency of citizen engagement opportunities, including:

Citizen notifications: Utilities can share real-time payment or service-related notifications (e.g., late payment notices or leak detection alerts) to residents in the portal, creating a new way to inform and engage.

Multilingual capabilities: Users can set the desired language with one click. All languages are available with custom integrations.

Group multiple accounts: Multi-property owners can access all account billings in one portal.

Streamlined autopay: The new UI removes friction from the autopay enrollment process, which improves the citizen experience and drives higher adoption rates.

New administrative portal features make it easier to engage with citizens. Utilities can send messages to all or a selection of citizens by email, SMS or phone, and schedule notifications in advance. Administrators can now build simple custom reports with a la carte data fields and schedule a recurring distribution to the appropriate executives. The new platform update has also added even more back-office integrations, ensuring utility administrators can use UtilityConnect with almost any software system.

“The new UtilityConnect offering builds upon the foundation of feature-rich payment and billing experiences municipalities have come to expect from Paya, while introducing meaningful improvements in key areas like citizen communication and administrative workflows,” said Ben Weiner, EVP of B2B and Government at Paya. “Our goal is to continue providing tools that improve the relationships and engagement between municipalities and their citizens, make it easier for individuals to manage and pay bills, and improve efficiency for our municipal customers.”

Paya is a national leader in government and municipal payments, serving over 2,000 government agencies and municipalities and delivering over $1 billion in volume to its clients in the sector.

