Pay raises amid Great Resignation, safely reusing N95 and KN95 masks: 5 Things podcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wilson, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast:Pay raises coming?

Money and tech reporter Michelle Shen has some good news. Plus, a winter storm slams half the country, NOW reporter Gabriela Miranda tells us how to reuse N95 or KN95 masks, tensions continue with Russia and Novak Djokovic's visa is revoked again in Australia.

Podcasts: True crime, in-depth interviews and more USA TODAY podcasts right here.

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Friday, the 14th of January, 2022. Today, pay raises coming, plus Russia's latest demands and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

  1. The Supreme Court has blocked enforcement of President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing requirements on employers. It's the second time the court has undone a Biden pandemic policy continuing to rule that federal officials are exceeding the power given to them by Congress.

  2. A number of government websites in Ukraine are down today after a hacking attack. It's not immediately clear who is behind the attack, but it comes amid heightened tensions with Russia.

  3. And North Korea has fired fresh short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launched this month. The move is an apparent response to the latest sanctions from the Biden administration on the country.

There's a tight labor market in the US right now, and the continuation of what some economists have dubbed the great resignation with heaps of Americans changing or quitting jobs. With that, some power is shifting back to workers, and Money and Tech Reporter Michelle Shen tells us that pay raises are coming in 2022.

Michelle Shen:

This survey looked at over like a thousand US companies and it compared the salary boost that they were projecting in June of 2021 to the salary projections that they were expecting for October, November. And basically what they saw is that a bunch of employers are planning to boost the projected salary increases of their employees. So, basically that means that like most people are getting higher salary increases than expected. And sort of the reason that they found as part of the survey was that the labor market is super tight. It's really, really hard to retain talent and a lot of people are looking for jobs elsewhere. So, this is just one factor to keep talent within the company.

I think people are looking for a lot of different things. I spoke with some of the people quoted in the article who conducted the survey, and they said that flexibility was a huge draw for people and better benefits, and more pay. But in general, the largest like pin-point that employees had was the amount that they were compensated. And so, I think, if there's this other job out there that pays more, a lot of employees might be considering that, which is why employers are thinking of boosting salary to remain more competitive.

There was actually another survey that I included in the article that was done by Credit Karma and it found that 22%, like nearly a quarter of respondents, are searching for a new job. And it seems like a lot of people are planning to quit their current job in 2022 and they're like actively in the job search process.

And so, it does make sense that employers are offering these sorts of raises and it's not just this study shows that. It's other independent studies that have also like corroborated the fact that people are searching for new jobs.

Taylor Wilson:

Check out Michelle's full story in today's episode description.

A major winter storm is set to slam tens of millions of people over the next few days. The weather channel has named the storm winter storm Izzy, and says it could affect travel from the Dakotas to Georgia and up to Maine. First up, the Great Plains will get snow today with up to a foot expected in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. The storm will then move east into the weekend. Other cities in the path today include Des Moines, Kansas city, and St. Louis. Things will then move east as the South is expected to get severe ice storms and more snow will head to the Northeast by Monday.

Health experts continue to urge people to swap their cloth masks for either an N95 or KN95 mask. But the masks are expensive and not always easy to find. So now reporter Gabriela Miranda explains how you can reuse them, even though they were created for single use.

Gabriela Miranda:

So, they are reusable. The CDC recommends you only reuse them up to five times, but certain health experts say that you can really expand that kind of reusable time length, if you store them in a brown bag, just to keep them away from like your purse or like surfaces, where it could pick up germs. a=And you could store them outside in the heat, even in the oven, some people do, just to like eliminate the germs also. They can be up in the oven up to like 158 degrees Fahrenheit, for 60 minutes the CDC says, and that's a way to sanitize them and store them overnight or just for a little bit.

But yeah, you can use them up to five times. People recommend you just get like a pack of five masks, so you can swap them out and rotate them. And that way they last a little bit longer.

Health experts in the CDC said that there's no spray that they know of so far and they recommend that you don't use soap or water because it could get in the filters or behind the layers, and that's not a good way. But they said just like putting it in heat is the best way. I wish there was a spray. I feel like the spray would be easier, but so far there's no spray.

Taylor Wilson:

Check out the full story in today's episode description.

Russia today strongly repeated its demand that NATO not expand eastward and not welcome Ukraine to the alliance. The country continues to sit troops on Ukraine's border with little progress during talks this week with Western leaders to try and ease tensions. And in a TV interview this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of setting up Russian military infrastructure somewhere in the Western hemisphere, like Venezuela.

Sergei Ryabkov:

[Russian language].

Taylor Wilson:

US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, shrugged off any immediate concerns about those comments.

Jake Sullivan:

I'm not going to respond to bluster in the public commentary that wasn't raised in discussions at the strategic stability dialogue. If Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively. It's hard for me to characterize where things stand on the diplomacy because we've come through these four days. We need to sit and consult with allies and partners. Wendy Sherman is just getting off a plane. She may have gotten off the plane in the last few hours. We'll take stock of where we are, we'll consult, and then we'll determine next steps. The Russians will have to do the same. And all I can tell you is, as far as we're concerned, we are ready to move forward on diplomacy and we are ready to go down the other path. And both of those, in my view, that question of which path, is one that is facing us now, it's not facing us a year from now or five years from now. It's facing us in the foreseeable future.

Taylor Wilson:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated today that Moscow's NATO demands are essential for diplomatic efforts in the region.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is again facing deportation from Australia. The government there has revoked his visa for a second time in an ongoing drama because he chose not to get vaccinated for COVID-19, a violation of Australia's border rules. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said earlier today that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the visa for what he called the public interest, just three days before play begins at the Australian Open. Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, echoed those sentiments.

Barnaby Joyce:

The vast majority of Australians didn't like the idea that another individual, whether they're a tennis player or the King of Spain or the Queen of England, can come up here and have a different set of rules to what everybody else has to deal with. Whether they agree with the rules or not, they believe they should abide by the rules.

Taylor Wilson:

Djokovic's lawyers are expected to again, appeal, which they did last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first canceled when he arrived in Melbourne.

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us right here on your favorite podcast app, seven mornings a week. Thanks as always to PJ Elliott for his great work on the show and I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Major snowstorm looms, Djokovic's visa revoked again: 5 Things podcast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • NFC West title brings no solace to Rams after loss to 49ers

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey wasn't in any mood to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' first NFC West Division title since 2018, not after the Rams blew a 17-point, second-quarter lead. Shortly after Seattle defeated Arizona — ensuring the Rams would capture the division — Matthew Stafford threw an interception to San Francisco's Ambry Thomas to wrap up the 49ers' 27-24 overtime victory. Ramsey cut off a reporter in mid-sentence with a stern “nope” when asked if there was any silver lining

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."