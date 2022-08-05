Pay Your Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Directly Through ExpressTruckTax

ExpressTruckTax
·3 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / With the deadline to file Form 2290 almost here, ExpressTruckTax announces the release of a new payment feature. This feature makes it possible for drivers to pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax and file their Form 2290 at the same time. Drivers will simply enter their credit or debit card information after completing Form 2290. Now drivers can file and pay all in one place.

IRS Form 2290 is filed annually by drivers of vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. The deadline to file Form 2290 is August 31st, 2022. That means there is less than one month for drivers to file their Form 2290 and pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) without being penalized. By filing Form 2290, the IRS will send drivers a Stamped Schedule 1 which is required to obtain a vehicle's registration and tags. If a driver is found without a current Stamped Schedule 1, they can get penalized.

To ensure this does not happen, ExpressTruckTax offers drivers a user-friendly Form 2290 e-filing solution that can be completed in a few simple steps. Simply enter your business, your truck, and your payment information and you are all set. It is designed to be simple so that drivers can get back on the road as quickly as possible instead of stressing over filing Form 2290.

When asked about the new payment feature offered by ExpressTruckTax, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, "We are excited to offer this new payment feature to make the 2290 process even easier for our clients. Now they can file their form and pay their HVUT in minutes. This eliminates the extra time spent choosing a payment processor and re-entering all of their information."

The Form 2290 due date is almost here. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the simple to use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.

ExpressTruckTax, the market leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, has been helping hundreds of thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax's offerings don't end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.

Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: ExpressTruckTax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711105/Pay-Your-Heavy-Vehicle-Use-Tax-Directly-Through-ExpressTruckTax

