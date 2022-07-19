Spending power squeeze worst for 20 years

Woman working in a coffee shop

Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate since 2001 when taking into account rising prices, official figures show.

Between March and May, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.8% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation - the fastest drop since records began.

Household budgets are being hit by soaring food, fuel and energy costs, with inflation at a 40-year high.

Meanwhile, job vacancies continued to increase, although the rate is slowing.

Vacancies were up by 6,900 between April and June compared to the previous quarter, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

The accommodation and food service sectors saw the biggest rise but this was offset by falls in other industries, including wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle repairs.

ONS head of labour market and household statistics, David Freeman, said the figures showed a "mixed picture" for the labour market.

"Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses," he said.

"Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster than at any time since records began in 2001."

Pay including bonuses was down 0.9% when adjusted for inflation.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - hit 9.1% in May, the highest level in 40 years and is expected to climb further by the autumn.

Mr Freeman said demand for labour was "clearly still very high", with unemployment falling again and another record low for redundancies.

For March to May, the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.8%, a fall of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous three-month period.