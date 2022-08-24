Pay dispute ‘could escalate beyond winter’ as more waste workers walk out

Dan Barker, PA Scotland
·3 min read

The mountains of rubbish that have greeted festival-goers and made Edinburgh residents’ lives misery are set to become a familiar sight across Scotland as waste workers at more councils walk out.

From Wednesday, staff at 13 local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen, will join those in the capital and strike as unions ratchet up the pressure in their pay dispute.

Trade unions were offered a 5% pay rise by Cosla, the body representing local government, but despite “productive” talks a deal was not reached.

people walking past overflowing bins in Edinburgh city centre
Bins overflowing in Edinburgh’s Princes Street as the mountains of waste in the city grow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s industrial officer, said the “dispute will continue to escalate to a point where it could now go beyond the winter, causing months of massive nationwide disruption”.

“It’s a sad indictment that council workers in Scotland are being offered substantially less than their counterparts in England,” she said.

“The cold hard reality is that inflation and energy costs are soaring – and they are predicted to rise even higher.”

Ms Dunsmore put the blame “at the doors of Cosla and the Scottish Government”, but on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Holyrood did not have a “bottomless pit of money” and insisted she wanted to “see the fairest possible pay deal delivered to public sector workers in very difficult times”.

Ms Sturgeon said the “Scottish Government has a finite budget” and has already given councils £140 million “to help fund a fair pay deal”.

In the Scottish capital, which has seen its streets strewn with litter and bins overflowing, council leader Cammy Day said he was “disappointed” a deal was not reached.

“This is a national crisis playing out in Edinburgh’s streets during our busiest and most important time of the year,” he said.

“And while this clearly shows the value of our waste teams’ work, it also demonstrates a national failure to find an acceptable resolution.”

Edinburgh’s waste workers in Unite are set to strike until August 30, while in the further 13 council areas industrial action will continue until August 31.

Unison and GMB will see their members walk out between August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, called for an “urgent intervention” from Deputy First Minister John Swinney to help reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser, said Cosla would have to do “so much better” when they meet again on Friday, and warned that if concerns were not addressed, “strikes will continue, and they will grow”.

“Our members are angry about the lack of value being shown to them by political leaders and scared about the prospect of pay that doesn’t confront a cost-of-living crisis that’s getting worse by the week,” he said.

Under the current deal tabled, the lowest paid council staff would see their salaries rise to £10.50 an hour.

Unite said that, for more than half of council workers, Cosla’s offer represented a rise of between £900 to £1,250. But in England, the union said, council workers have been offered a £1,925 flat rate pay offer.

Elsewhere, as part of the union’s pay dispute with Cosla, school and nursery staff in nine council areas are set to go on strike next month.

Unison and GMB said their members will walk out between September 6 and 8, a move that will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising

    HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province’s shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making — made more acute by an aging population. Dr. George Burden was “at the tender age of 23” when he fell in love with family medicine, but he says he’s not surprised that the province is struggling to find enough primary care doctors. “Family practice is the best, you get to build such good relationships when you’re in an area for some time," he said in a recent interview. "P

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Endangered Black Rhino Celebrates Second Birthday at Cincinnati Zoo

    A black rhino named Ajani Joe celebrated his second birthday, a day late due to rain, on Monday, August 22, at Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo.Black rhinos are considered critically endangered according to the zoo’s website. The zoo explained that Ajani Joe is “very important” to the survival of the species.Video posted by the Cincinnati Zoo on Monday shows Ajani Joe enjoying a birthday treat. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful

  • Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park

    A hiker who went missing after flash floods hit Utah's Zion National Park last week has been found dead, park officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River on Monday and was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri," Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Argo starter Bethel-Thompson aware of Stampeders' ball-hawking skills

    TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs