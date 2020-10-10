Crease Carousel: Goalie musical chairs highlight the first day of NHL free agency

A crease carousel highlighted the opening of NHL free agency.

And whenever next season begins, some fans will need a program — or a scan of their smartphones — to keep track of all the changes.

With the economic realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic casting a long shadow Friday, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks made seismic moves on the goalie front as the market opened, the Ottawa Senators locked up their new starter, and a future Hall of Famer found a new home.

The Flames made the biggest splash, signing Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, US$36-million contract after the netminder wasn't able to agree on a new pact with Vancouver before hitting unrestricted free agency.

"I'm super-happy to get a deal done not too late in the night Swedish-time," the 30-year-old Markstrom said from his hometown of Gavle. "Calgary has something really big going. Can't wait to be a part of it.

"Obviously they really wanted me there."

The Canucks had already moved on from their former No. 1 goalie a few hours earlier, inking Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6-million contract as part of the league-wide game of musical chairs that kicked off soon after teams and players were allowed to negotiate at noon ET.

"Luckily, it worked out, the best of all scenarios," said the 31-year-old, who helped the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018 and will split playing time with the up-and-coming Thatcher Demko in Vancouver. "It's not an experience that I think is that fun for anyone, not knowing and all that.

"I'm excited to have it over with, to go to a great team, a great city and move forward."

The Ottawa Senators then announced they had signed restricted free agent Matt Murray to a four-year, $25-million contract after acquiring the 26-year-old from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Capitals replaced Holtby with Henrik Lundqvist, inking him to $1.5 million, one-year deal after the veteran was bought out by the New York Rangers following 15 seasons in the Big Apple. The 38-year-old longtime face of the Rangers will split net duties with youngster Ilya Samsonov.

"I've been doing my homework on all different scenarios and options for me," Lundqvist said. "The Capitals, they check every box when it comes to a team that understands winning, great coaching staff (and) an opportunity to play."

Cam Talbot is also switching teams, waving goodbye to Calgary and signing a three-year, $11-million pact with the Minnesota Wild, who traded former starter Devan Dubnyk to the San Jose Sharks this week. Meanwhile, Dallas Stars playoff hero Anton Khudobin is staying in Texas after agreeing on a three-year, $10-million deal.

Veteran goalies still available include two-time Stanley Cup winner Corey Crawford, the dependable Thomas Greiss and former Ottawa starter Craig Anderson.

Holtby said seeing the amount of crease quality heading into free agency was a little unsettling.

"As it got down, you really realize there's a lot of really good goalies out there and we kind of all came up at the same time," he said. "I'm really thankful that's in the past."

The biggest names on the market, however, remain available in the form of defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, and winger Taylor Hall.

The financial fallout from COVID-19, which shuttered the NHL before the league eventually completed its 2019-20 campaign with a 24-team restart this summer and fall inside tightly controlled bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto without fans, means that teams are dealing with a flat salary cap of $81.5 million for the foreseeable future.

In short, there's less money in the system and less room to manoeuvre. The NHL has pushed back the potential start date for the 2020-21 season from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, but when spectators will be allowed back into arenas remains an unknown for a league that relies on ticket sales for roughly 50 per cent of its revenue.

While there were a number of signings on Day 1, there's also been a wait-and-see approach for teams.

"This free-agency period, it's not going to be like in years past... a five- or six-hour deal and it's all over," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "This could be three or four days or even a week (where) we could be doing business."

