Pay cut? Lineker is still top of the BBC’s annual pay league on £1.36 million a year

(Nick Eagle/BBC)

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker remains the BBC’s biggest earner, taking home around £1.36 million in the last financial year despite taking a pay cut, according to the corporation’s annual report.

The move brings down the former footballer’s wage from the £1.75 million he received in 2019/20.

Next up is Radio 2’s Zoe Ball who earned around £1.13 million — down from £1.36million — in 2020-21, though her actual pay, which will be reflected fully in the next annual report, is £980,000.

The pay packets for stars earning more than £150,000 are disclosed in the report published today.

It does not release exact figures but shows other big earners include newsreader Huw Edwards, who earns around £429,999, and Question Time host Fiona Bruce who takes home around £409,999.

MOTD’s Alan Shearer is on around £394,999. Radio 2’s Steve Wright earns around £469,999 while radio DJ Scott Mills picks up around £379,999. Radio 2’s Ken Bruce earns around £369,999 while Vanessa Feltz, who presents on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London, is paid around £394,999.

Other big earners in radio include Lauren Laverne, who hosts Desert Island Discs as well as a regular show on 6 Music, who took home around £399,999.

The report shows the BBC cut top talent pay by more than £2 million in 12 months. It now spends about £19.6 million on its top stars down from £21.7 million the year before.

The report shows the workforce across the corporation has been reduced by 1,200, with senior management numbers down by five per cent.

Director general Tim Davie said the BBC was responding to “global competition and pressure on our finances”.

He added: “But we know we must do much more to ensure licence fee payers across the UK get best value from the BBC, to maintain their trust and provide a service they cannot do without.”

Speaking about the challenge of cutting pay for top stars, Mr Davie said “everyone is with the programme” on pay and “most conversations” with high earners were “mutual and constructive”.

Story continues

He said he expected to “maintain restraint” in top pay next year as the country comes out of the pandemic.

The report also features information about internal complaints and reveals the BBC has investigated 62 formal cases, including four allegations of sexual harassment and 58 of bullying and harassment. That is down from 92 the year before.

It also reveals progress on the pay gap between men and women, showing the median gap to be 5.2 per cent — down from 6.2 per cent the year before and almost halved from 9.3 per cent when it was first tracked in 2017. The national average median gap is 15.5 per cent.

Read More

BBC annual report shows Gary Lineker is still top earner

BBC annual report shows decline in pay bill for top earners

New rules for schools to be set out as expert urges govt to keep masks