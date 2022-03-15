Should You Pay For Child Care or Leave Your Job?

Casey Bond
·3 min read
Amax Photo / iStock.com
Amax Photo / iStock.com

Becoming a parent means facing many important — and difficult — decisions. Where will your children go to school? What will your parenting style be like? And maybe one of the toughest decisions: Who’s going to be the one to take care of your kids for eight-plus hours a day?

Find Out: States Where Child Care Is Most and Least Affordable
Important: Child Tax Credit Will Revert to $2,000 This Year

There are a lot of factors to consider when making the decision of whether to stay home with your kids or pay for child care. “The decision comes down to what is best for your family,” said Jessica Fields, a former middle school math teacher and founder of family and lifestyle blog Take It From Jess.

After she had her first daughter, Fields had to decide whether to be a stay-at-home parent or pay for child care. Ultimately, she decided to stay home to raise her children full time. But that may not be the right path for everyone. She shared three major factors to consider when deciding whether or not paying for child care is worth it for your family.

1. The Cost

First, there’s the most obvious consideration: How much will child care cost compared to your household income?

There are a few factors that impact the cost of child care. For example, your child’s age will make a big difference. The average cost of infant care in the U.S. is $216 per week, while day care for a 4-year-old drops to $175 per week.

Where you live can also greatly impact the cost. In states along the coast, for instance, parents need to allocate 20% or more of their household income for child care. In the southern regions, on the other hand, child care takes up closer to 10% of household income, on average.

The type of care you need also matters. “Generally, in-home day care is the cheapest option, while full-time day care or a nanny is the most expensive,” Fields said.

You’ll then need to compare potential child care costs to your current salary. Fields said she didn’t earn much as a teacher, so she felt like she was working just to pay for child care. “My husband also had a great job, so we knew we could make it work on one income.”

2. Emotional Considerations

Aside from the financial aspects, you should also think about how each choice makes you feel in your gut. “If you feel a strong urge to continue working and you love your career, you’ll want to make it work and pay for child care,” Fields said. “You may also want to further your career with future promotions, so paying for child care would be worth it.”

Other parents, like Fields, will feel a strong pull to stay at home with their child. “After more than a month of taking my daughter to day care, I was still getting upset when I dropped her off and had to go into work.” Because she didn’t enjoy her career as much as she once did, she knew staying at home was the right choice.

3. Lifestyle

Finally, it’s important to consider your lifestyle and goals, and what type of budget they require. For example, if you want to travel often, invest in real estate or build up a sizable retirement, having two incomes would naturally help.

However, you might enjoy being home more often and contributing to the community or want a more active role in your child’s upbringing. In this case, being a stay-at-home parent might make sense from a financial and personal perspective.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Should You Pay For Child Care or Leave Your Job?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Chinakhov lifts Blue Jackets to 3-2 win over Wild in SO

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored the shootout winner after Zach Werenski tied the game with 32 seconds left in regulation to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night and snap a four-game losing streak. Chinakov also scored in the first period, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in the win for Columbus. “We hung around in the game against another really good team and found way,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I’m happy the guys wer