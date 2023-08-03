How to pay for care – without selling your home

Care Home Fees

The “miserly” system of means-testing for care costs means even those with very modest incomes face paying thousands of pounds more than average for their care, the boss of a leading UK charity claimed.

While the average cost of a residential care home has risen from £730 a week to £800 year-on-year, according to the healthcare data provider LaingBuisson, those paying their own way could pay as much as £1,120 a week on fees – £1,385 if they require nursing care

This is because the social care system is so chronically underfunded that self-funders effectively subsidise the fees of those receiving help from the council.

Caroline Abrahams, chief executive of the older people’s charity Age UK, said: “Many older people moving into a care home will be expected to shoulder most if not all the cost themselves.

“Even those with very modest incomes and assets will find they do not qualify for financial help under the current miserly means tested system.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is providing nearly £2bn a year to local authorities to improve social care provision.

A spokesman said: “We remain committed to delivering adult social care charging reform to make the cost of care more affordable. We’re working with the sector to address current pressures, and the funding has been retained in local authority budgets to support this.”

For those who are self-funding and staring at an annual cost of £60,000, then selling the home could be the only way to afford the eye-watering costs. But this can be a very tough decision for families to make.

Luckily, there are plenty of other options to consider before it gets to this point.

Do I need to pay for care?

The first step to answering this question is a care needs assessment. These are administered by your local authority and will establish what kind of care you need.

If your care needs are serious enough, it may be that your care can be partially or fully funded by the NHS.

NHS Continuing Healthcare covers the entire cost of care for those with complex healthcare needs, while NHS-funded nursing care provides £219 a week to those who need to go into a nursing home.

Story continues

Nick Hutchings, of Shaw Gibbs Financial Planning, pointed out that, even if you have been turned down before, if your condition changes then you can apply again.

“People forget that you can take a needs assessment more than once. If the person’s health changes for the worse, it may be worth applying again to see if you are eligible for NHS funding,” he said.

After this, a means test will determine if you are eligible for state funding. The threshold in England and Northern Ireland is £23,250. If you have more than this in capital, then you will have to pay for your own care.

Your house will not be included in this means test if you receive care at home or if your partner continues living there after you have moved into care.

Am I eligible for benefits?

Even if you need to pay for care, you may still be eligible for some non-means-tested benefits.

For example, the Attendance Allowance is a tax-free benefit offered by the Department for Work and Pensions to people over State Pension age who need help with personal care or supervision due to an illness, disability, or mental health condition.

This is worth either £68.10 or £101.75 a week, depending on the level of support someone needs.

Benefits for older people - what you need to know

Jonathan Davis, of Jonathan Davis Wealth Management, said: “It is designed to help people with daily living expenses and can help them stay independent in their own home for longer.”

How to pay for care and keep your home

Deferred payment agreement

If you own your own home, but your other assets are below the care funding threshold, you should consider a deferred payment agreement.

This is a form of loan where the council agrees to pay the care home fees until the person dies, at which point the home is sold and the fees recovered from the sale.

Interest is charged on the loan, which tracks the market gilt rate – the interest rate that the Government pays on its debts – plus 0.15 percentage points.

Rental income

If a house is left empty after you move into care, then renting it out could be a way to cover the fees while retaining ownership of the property. Although, it is worth considering whether there is anyone to help with management of the property as you may struggle to do this yourself.

Immediate needs annuity

An immediate needs annuity, also known as a care needs annuity, provides you with a guaranteed income to cover care costs in exchange for a one-off lump sum. Some plans also come with built-in inflation protection, to account for future fee increases.

After the initial payment, the policy will pay out until the holder dies so this can be extremely cost-effective if the person ends up living for a long period of time.

“They can cap the (potentially uncapped) cost of care and ensure remaining savings can be passed on to beneficiaries,” Mr David said.

However, Mr Hutchings said: “There is the risk they die much sooner than expected, in which case you could lose money.”

For example, if someone needed to cover a £20,000 shortfall on fees each year and they spent £80,000 on an annuity, paying that amount, they would fail to break even if they died within four years. If they lived for a decade, they would have saved themselves tens of thousands of pounds.

“They are also portable,” said Mr Hutchings. “Even if you want to move care homes, the annuity can be used to pay your new provider.”

Mr Hutchings said immediate care needs annuities can be used to negotiate with your care provider and bring down your fees.

“Care fees are going up, which makes it hard to know what your future shortfall will be. You can use your immediate needs annuity as a bargaining chip with your care home provider,” he added.

“You’re guaranteeing them an income, so they may be prepared to cap future fee increases.”

Deferred needs annuity

A deferred needs annuity would not begin paying out immediately, but after a set period of time. This brings down the initial cost of the policy and can protect against the risk of earlier-than-expected death.

Natalie Kempster, of financial planner Argentis Wealth Management, said the policies usually come with the option of “short-term capital protection”, meaning if you die before it begins paying out then your estate would be refunded.

These are usually valid for the first six months, but sometimes will offer a partial refund beyond this.