Pax8's Walsh, Heddy, Bodell, and Pangretic Named 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs

Pax8
·3 min read

DENVER, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four Pax8 executives to its 2022 CRN Channel Chief list, Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer; Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer; Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel; and Jared Pangretic, Senior Vice President of Sales. CRN’s annual Channel Chief program identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Heddy and Walsh have been named to the list.

“We are fortunate to have great leaders at Pax8, and we are proud that CRN is recognizing them on the prestigious Channel Chief list,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “Their leadership has enabled partner growth and enablement, and we are excited to continue disrupting the IT ecosystem, driving hypergrowth and automation worldwide.”

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Pax8
Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Media contact:
Amanda Lee
SVP of Global Communications
alee@pax8.com


