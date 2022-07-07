Pax8 Names Lori Frasier Chief People Officer, Americas

Pax8

DENVER, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Lori Frasier has joined the company as Chief People Officer of the Americas. She will report to Robert Belgrave, Chief People Officer, Global, and will oversee the execution of Pax8’s overall people strategy and processes, including building and retaining an exceptional team in the Americas region.



“At Pax8, we put our people first and want to ensure we are providing the best place to work,” said Belgrave. “As we expand globally, grow our workforce, and reimagine the future of work, Lori’s impressive, highly evolved leadership skills will drive an inclusive, empowering workplace aligned with Pax8’s values. We welcome her to the Pax8 team.”

Lori has over 25 years of human resources (HR) and business strategy experience across multiple industries and countries. Her background includes building and growing best-in-class HR, marketing, project management, and business analytics teams to support high-growth businesses. With experience in M&A, global HR, and strategic planning and measurement, Lori leverages her well-rounded experience to set the vision and energize teams to exceed expectations. Before joining Pax8, Lori was Chief People Officer at Enavate and CPI Card Group. She also served as SVP of Strategic Services with Key Equipment Finance, where she helped lead the company through numerous business and technology transformations.

“I am thrilled to join the Pax8 team to attract and retain the best and brightest to an organization that is welcoming, energizing, and rewarding,” said Frasier. “My team will focus on creating a positive employee experience that differentiates Pax8 and positions our talent landscape for scalability and growth. There’s no better investment in the company’s future than in its people.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

