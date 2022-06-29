Pax8 Awarded Three MSUS Awards by Microsoft

Pax8

2022 Indirect Provider, Modern Workplace SMB, and Customer Experience

DENVER, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it received three impactful Microsoft US (MSUS) Awards, including:



MSUS Customer Experience Award

MSUS Indirect Provider Award

MSUS Modern Workplace for SMB Award



The awards spotlight Pax8’s dedication to driving new business opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) and the highest commitment to service delivery and support standards. Out of nearly 800 nominations submitted across the US Region, Pax8 was selected by Microsoft judges and leadership team as an MSUS winner. This achievement highlights the company’s exceptional contributions alongside Microsoft to the IT channel.

“Pax8 is raising the bar through its innovation, value creation for partners, and dedicating more resources to enable our channel partners to thrive,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “We believe we have the best partner community in the business, and we thank them for their continued business as we grow together. We appreciate our strategic partnership with Microsoft and for their recognition of our efforts.”

As a modern indirect provider, Pax8 makes it easy to buy, sell, and manage Microsoft solutions, ensuring the highest level of support and enablement. The company works closely with partners to develop new technologies, programs, and solutions for the challenges MSPs. As the market evolves, Pax8 is developing an advanced product roadmap that will modernize the industry and drive Microsoft growth within the channel.

To learn more about Pax8 and its partnership with Microsoft, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

