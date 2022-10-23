PAWSOME 3D NFT Metaverse Game Launches on Qi Blockchain in Dogtober

PAWSOME 3D NFT Metaverse Game
·3 min read

Pawsome is a 3D animated metaverse game built on the Qi (pronounced Chie) blockchain with native currency QIE

London, UK, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gaming industry is bigger than the music and film industries combined. Until the discovery of NFTs, users weren`t able to own their in-game items or trade them on a secondary market. Thus, any in-game purchases were of no value as soon as the player lost interest. NFTs have opened a whole new world of opportunities in gaming. Users can now re-sell their in-game items or rent them out to other players at a fee. And that’s what PAWSOME 3D, a newly released game, offers, along with a fun-filled gaming experience.

Pawsome is a 3D animated metaverse game built on the Qi (pronounced Chie) blockchain with native currency QIE. Pawsome allows users to mint 10,000 Unique first-generation dogs on the blockchain, each with unique attributes. Users can increase these attributes by purchasing items in the in-game Pet Store and challenging friends or other players to compete for QIE cryptocurrency in online races. Each dog is a unique Non-fungible token or NFT on QI Blockchain and can`t be duplicated, as is the nature of NFTs. By breeding these 10,000 unique Generation 0 dogs with the 10 initial species, users can create ones using an advanced algorithm and get dogs with DNA optimal for racing.

Players can buy and sell these dogs on Hovr NFT Marketplace after they have been minted on Pawsome. Every dog NFT minted is randomly, so their surprise element is always there. Players can’t know if they will get the next Olympic winner or the fat one who prefers lying in front of the TV. Finding the right breed with the desired attribute is the key here.

In a race, the top 3 dogs who beat all others earn QIE. Pawsome employs a unique algorithm for breeding and determining race outcomes based on the attributes. So, it’s advisable to create valuable dogs by breeding the best quality dogs for racing and trading them on the market for a decent profit.

Choosing the Qi blockchain was critical for the success and long-term sustainability of PAWSOME. Ethereum couldn't handle the high volume of Cryptokitties, but QI Blockchain has been designed to scale. So, the only method of transacting in this futuristic game is QIE, the native currency in the Metaverse! Also, Qi allows decentralized ownership of the NFTs, which ensures relative transparency and altogether eliminates instances of fraud.

How to PAWSOME in 5 easy steps:

1. Connect your metamask wallet

2. Buy the best dog and collect as many as possible

3. Breed the perfect DNA

4. Race online

5. Earn QIE cryptocurrency

Pawsome can be seen as an advanced version of Cryptokitties, which was responsible for more than 25% of the total transactions on Ethereum at one time. Here are the features that players love the most:

  • Pawsome relates to the world`s most loved animal - dogs

  • Pawsome is 3-Dimensional

  • Users can earn cryptocurrency by playing Pawsome

  • The dogs collected have a purpose, which is racing in the metaverse game

  • 5x less Generation 0 dogs created to ensure scarcity and increased value

  • Pawsome is built on Qi Blockchain, thus charging 100 times lower transaction fees than Cryptokitties

For players who love dogs or want to make some quick money, PAWSOME would be the perfect opportunity!

Examples of Pawsome dogs:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pawsome.host

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Pawsomehost/100087038944025/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pawsomehost

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Pawsome Marketing Team

Company: Pawsome Pty Ltd

Email: info@pawsome.host

Location : London, England

Website: www.pawsome.host


Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Comrie extra sharp in net as Sabres sink Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — It was a dream come true for Eric Comrie, even if he downplayed it. The 27-year-old goalie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. It was the first time Comrie, whose older brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000 to 2003, got to play in net in an NHL game in Edmonton and he made the most of it. “It was great, but it’s just two points and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.