Pawn Service Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

·5 min read
Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawn Service Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Pawn Service market during 2023-2028.

Pawn Service market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pawn Service Market

The Pawn Service market covers Real Estate, Automotive, Jewelry, Electronics, Collectibles, etc. The typical players include FirstCash, EZCorp Inc, Money Mart, H and T Pawnbrokers, Manappuram Finance, Cash Canada, Maxi-Cash, Daikokuya, etc.

Pawn Shops offer secured loans to individuals, who then provide items of personal property as collateral. Pawn Shops also retail used goods that are often acquired from unpaid loans or purchased directly from consumers.

The global Pawn Service market size is projected to reach US$ 47510 million by 2028, from US$ 37750 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

Global Pawn Service key players include FirstCash, Muthoot Finance, EZCorp Inc, Manappuram Finance, Money Mart etc. Global top five players hold a share over 10%.

Americas is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by APAC, and Europe, both have a share about 50%.

In terms of product, Real Estate is the largest segment, with a share over 20%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Merchandise Sales, followed by Pawn Service Charges, etc.

Global Pawn Service Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Real Estate

  • Automotive

  • Jewelry

  • Electronics

  • Collectibles

  • Others

Applications: -

  • Pawn Service Charges

  • Merchandise Sales

  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • FirstCash

  • EZCorp Inc

  • Money Mart

  • H and T Pawnbrokers

  • Manappuram Finance

  • Cash Canada

  • Maxi-Cash

  • Daikokuya

  • Grüne

  • Speedy Cash

  • Aceben

  • Sunny Loan Top

  • China Art Financial

  • Huaxia Pawnshop

  • Boroto

  • Muthoot Finance

Key Benefits of Pawn Service Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Pawn Service Market

TOC of Pawn Service Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview
    1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Pawn Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Real Estate
        1.2.3 Automotive
        1.2.4 Jewelry
        1.2.5 Electronics
        1.2.6 Collectibles
        1.2.7 Others
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Pawn Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Pawn Service Charges
        1.3.3 Merchandise Sales
        1.3.4 Others
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
    2.1 Global Pawn Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Pawn Service Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Pawn Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Pawn Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Pawn Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Pawn Service Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Pawn Service Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Pawn Service Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Pawn Service Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Pawn Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
    3.1 Global Top Pawn Service Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Pawn Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Pawn Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Pawn Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pawn Service Revenue
    3.4 Global Pawn Service Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Pawn Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pawn Service Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Pawn Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Pawn Service Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into Pawn Service Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Pawn Service Breakdown Data by Type
    4.1 Global Pawn Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Pawn Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Pawn Service Breakdown Data by Application
    5.1 Global Pawn Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Pawn Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

...................Continued

