Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Rare Pictures Of Tollywood's Power Star That His Die-Hard Fans Should Not Miss!

Pawan Kalyan turns a year older on September 2, 2020. The Tollywood superstar who made his acting debut in 1996 with Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi enjoys a supreme fan following. Also, it is after a hiatus of almost two years, the megastar is all set to make his comeback to films with courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab. This Telugu film happens to be the remake of Bollywood movie Pink. It’s also reported that the makers are supposed to drop the motion poster of the same on his birthday. Having said that, as the Power Star, Pawan Kalyan celebrates his born day today, we thought of bringing a smile on your face by sharing some of his rare pics. Power Star Pawan Kalyan to Turn a Year Older on September 2! Fans Trend #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP and Start with the Celebrations.

The youngest brother of superstar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan has always looked perfect to the ‘t’. Be it posing with other stars or looking cute during his younger days, the photos of Pawan Kalyan we are about to present are lesser-seen and if you happen to be his die-hard fan you’ll rejoice for sure. PSPK27: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Period Drama to Feature Sivakarthikeyan in a Pivotal Role?

Let’s Start With A Pic From His Young Days. And It's Pawan Kalyan With Allu Arjun!

Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Up Next, That’s Pawan Kalyan Along Side Former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam!

Pawan Kalyan, APJ Abul Kalam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Two Legendaries In One Frame!

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here’s An Unseen Pic Of Kalyan With The Stunning Kapil Dev!

Pawan Kalyan, Kapil Dev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Up Next, We Have Pawan Posing With Other Stars!

