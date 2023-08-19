Pavolva wars and Maori heritage: New Zealand’s food scene is full of surprises

Royalburn Farm and Stores, New Zealand

What did New Zealand mean to me? Having never quite made it that far, I had only the vaguest notions about the country, its people, culture and food. I was aware that it was a sparsely populated land of extraordinary scenery (that PR job coming courtesy of Lord of the Rings). I knew, of course, of its indigenous people, the Maori, the related All Blacks haka, Jacinda the lockdown queen and a very large quantity of cheap sauvignon blanc.

Then there was that distinctly colonial pudding, the pavlova – or was that Australia’s dessert? Oh, and their lamb. Their dastardly lamb, outrageously nudging our own home-grown meat out of the chillers at Waitrose.

So when an invitation popped up to speak at the Auckland Writers Festival, I felt it was time to check my rather scant knowledge against the reality on the ground. And get an answer to the big pavlova question.

The Australasia pavlova dessert dispute

I was barely off the third plane of my long haul when, at 1.30pm, a man called Hayden Johnston was pouring me a glass of pinot noir in a tasting room at his Kuru Kuru winery in the Bendigo region of Central Otago.

Beyond the main road, I had driven down one of those long, straight, dusty tracks that disappear into the horizon, before looping off to higher slopes. Direction: The Canyon. I hadn’t even had a glass of water since I’d landed. Hayden’s 2008 pinot noir was the first thing in New Zealand to pass my lips.

And its story well encapsulates the New Zealand of today. “Kuru Kuru was the name of my ancestral Maori grandmother,” said Hayden, who seemed strangely excited as he filled my glass. “She was a farmer of vegetables and from the Ngai Tahu tribe. After my great, great, great, great grandfather Captain James Joss, who hailed from Banff in Scotland, bought a parcel of land, in 1836 he married her.” An image of her as a young woman towers over the room. It shows her moko kauae, a seemingly indelible mark carved on her chin.

Hayden’s winery, Kuru Kuru, is part of the Maori Winemakers Collective

Days later I would see similar markings on the chin of a woman who was also part of the Auckland Writers Festival. And as I was taught to start each of my talks with the Maori greeting “Tena koutou katoa”, as I touched foreheads and noses with a vast welcoming committee after a long and unintelligible (to me at least) Maori greeting, as I heard the country widely described as Aotearoa, I realised that Maori culture is not just given a nod here but is mainstream. And it is very much part of the nation’s food and drink culture.

Hayden’s winery is part of the Maori Winemakers Collective. For him, this symbolises a respect for traditions, and perhaps for the glass in front of me, but more importantly for the land.

“I do as little as possible to the ground, apart from growing a few vines,” he explains. And then I realise the cause of his excitement. This 2008 is one of the last bottles of a pinot noir heralded as a sensation across the world. And that sip is the beginning of a wine adventure that will captivate me in the coming days.

I will taste exceptional wines of the two classic grapes, chardonnay and pinot noir, and learn about the 45th parallel south, the circle of latitude that links this part of Central Otago with Burgundy in France, which lies along its northern counterpart. The growing mutual admiration society from winemakers in those two regions, despite such a vast distance between them, is a revelation.

But while man – well, this one – can sip a crisp chardonnay by itself until the cows come home, a good pinot noir needs a cut of fine meat. And I soon found myself lunching at a small place called Pitches, in the old gold-mining town of Ophir.

David Crutchley's sheep farm spans 15,000 acres

I had spent the morning getting to grips, at last, with a sheep farm. First, I discovered, one needs to contend with the scale of things. Arriving at the Crutchley family farm, Shortlands Station, at the hilarious address of 46 McCready Road, I don’t think even a drone at a thousand feet would have spotted the neighbours at number 45 and 47. David Crutchley told me that his sheep farm spans 15,000 acres.

We headed off in his jeep, in the direction of Mount Nobbler, on the slopes of which his sheep graze. As we burnt across the fields, he whistled to his sheep dogs. Then he climbed out, grabbed a spade and dug out a piece of turf, his obsession being the quality of the soil and the length of the grass roots.

“For years we sprayed the fields with conventional agri-chemicals to deal with weeds,” David says. “But then I realised that we were killing the land, killing the biology.” Today he uses a combination of cover crops and a natural fish fertiliser, and talks not of regenerative farming – which he feels is as abused today by marketeers as the organic movement was 25 years ago – but of “a living soil”.

“Look at this earth,” he enthuses. “It’s alive – and it is full of worms. And it makes for what I think is the tastiest lamb you can get.” His meat, marketed under the name Provenance, does indeed sing at Pitches, served in various ways including as wonderful lamb and fennel sausages.

Royalburn Farm, near Arrowtown, produces lamb, barley and eggs - Matt Queree

There is more innovation close to the quaint Arrowtown, with its avenues of wooden miners’ cottages, at a farm called Royalburn. Here Nadia Lim – a winner and now presenter of MasterChef New Zealand – farms poultry (for eggs), barley and sheep with her husband Carlos Bagrie. Yes, they focus on soil health but the most impressive feature is their abattoir.

“I seriously think we must be one of the only farms in the world where we slaughter on site,” says Carlos. It was a triumph of the entrepreneur over bureaucracy and, as well as their livestock not having to endure stressful journeys to the market, they butcher their own meat and have a test kitchen.

MasterChef New Zealand winne Nadia Lim farms poultry, barley and sheep with her husband Carlos Bagrie

This is something that impresses chef Vaughan Mabee in nearby Queenstown. At his restaurant, Amisfield, he refuses to cook conventional cuts of meat.

“I don’t serve beef, chicken or pork,” he announces proudly. “Just game – and Nadia’s lamb. She knows the complete journey of the animal, so I am happy and privileged to cook it.” This he presents as sweetbreads somewhere among what is the nation’s most famous tasting menu, with a mere 23 courses.

Ed Verner, a British chef I meet in Auckland, impresses me just as much as Mabee. At his restaurant, Pasture, he dazzles with his nurturing of flame and his curing, pickling and fermenting. Both these chefs make you wonder why the people from Michelin aren’t queuing up to champion them.

And it is in Auckland that I meet Christall Lowe, whose book Kai combines the essential ingredients of New Zealand: heritage, indigenous produce and seasonality. In the words of seasoned food columnist Lauraine Jacobs, Lowe’s book “goes a long way to providing an answer to the perplexing question of identifying New Zealand cuisine”.

A sneak peek of chef Vaughan Mabee famous 23-course tasting menu at Amisfield - Amisfield

Such a notion is encapsulated by chef and restaurateur Al Brown at his casual eatery in the city, Depot. “One of the secrets of operating good restaurants,” he tells me, “is to understand that many people walk into a restaurant filled with anxiety. We fix that by quickly pouring water and bringing them dips.”

It is at Depot that I also meet David Cohen, whose book The RNZ Cookbook is a treasury of the nation’s cuisine. “So I thought pavlova was Australian,” I say, resulting in a withering look that could have slayed Lady Bracknell.

I leave Aotearoa with, cemented in my mind, the flavours of some of the greatest wines I have ever drunk; memories of people of constant conviviality, all keen to know if you like their country; that astonishing scenery; a mix of wonderful food, centred on locally sourced, indigenous produce; and the strong impression that the pavlova is from New Zealand.

