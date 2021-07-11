Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Replaces Late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav; Ankita Lokhande Back As Archana as Shoot Begins
The shooting of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has finally begun. With this, the cast of the daily soap is also announced. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role as Archana, it is Shaheer Sheikh who has stepped into late Sushant Singh Right's role as Manav. Popular star Usha Nadkarni is also part of the serial.
Check It Out:
Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories!
Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji #ItsNeverTooLate@ektarkapoor @Shaheer_S @anky1912 @AsheemaVardaan @bcaunty pic.twitter.com/yIoHyjOGWk
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) July 11, 2021
Also Read | Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara, Ranking All The Films of the Late Bollywood Star As Per IMDb (And Where to Watch Them Online)