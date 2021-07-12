Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Replaces Sushant Singh, Ankita Returns

The new cast for Pavitra Rishta 2 has been confirmed, and the show has started shooting. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh as Manav, a role earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he quit the show to build his career in Bollywood. Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana.

Pavitra Rishta 2 is produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji, and will make its debut on a digital platform. ALT Balaji's official handle shared pictures from the first days of shoot. Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande can be seen posing with a clapboard. He also posed with actor Usha Nadkarni, who will return as her character Savita Deshmukh.

The caption read, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

In an earlier interview with Zoom Digital, the show's casting director Aditya Suranna said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark."

He added that there is pressure on the actors to perform since the show has already set a benchmark with the audience.

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people; Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge," he added.

