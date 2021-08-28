Pavitra Rishta 2: Ahead of the Premiere of Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh’s Show, Ekta Kapoor Takes Us Down the Memory Lane (Watch Video)
Ekta Kapoor has shared a new clip from the much-awaited serial Pavitra Rishta 2 which stars Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The video sees late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also every year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from the sets. With this, Ekta has also hinted that the show might premiere during Ganeshotsav 2021.
Watch Video:
