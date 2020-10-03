Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show

Rejoice, as Bigg Boss 14 will now make its way to your TV screen everyday. Bringing a lot of drama, fights and whatnot, we feel the fans of the show finally have something to binge on. Just like every year, a tentative list of contestants who will be locked inside the house has been leaked already and television actress Pavitra Punia’s name has also made it to the list. And guess what? She is indeed part of the latest season. For the unaware, Pavitra Punia is one badass face from the TV industry. She started her glam career with Splitsvilla 3 (2009) and later on made her acting debut in 2010 with Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi serial. Pavitra has also been part of Mukul Mishra-directed movie Siddhartha - Love, Lust, Peace. Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach, are a few popular names of the daily soap she has worked in. However, her last stint on TV was in Balveer Returns as a baddie Timnasa. That’s not it as she has also worked with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a show titled as Love U Zindagi. FYI, Pavitra Punia’s real name is Neha Singh. She was raised in Delhi and was born on 22 August 1988 in Hisawada, UP. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Husband Abhinav Shukla’s Phonebooth Romance From the Grand Premiere Night Looks Sizzling Hot (Watch Video).

Here, Check Out Some Of Her Hot Pics Below:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show to Premiere on This Date? (Deets Inside)





Sexy!!!





Uff!!





Lacy Babe!





Reportedly, Punia has dated Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Currently (while writing this), the actress enjoys 475K followers on Instagram and is quite regular on social media. She often posts sexy pics of herself on IG to wow fans. Well, now we wait to see her on Indian TV’s most controversial show. Stay tuned!