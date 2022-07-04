Pausing the gas tax would have been great for Democrats. Instead we got a July 4 price increase

George Skelton
·5 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31, 2022: High gas prices continue at a 76 station off Los Feliz Boulevard on May 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A 76 station on Los Angeles' Los Feliz Boulevard on May 31. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A gas tax break would have been nice as Californians hit the road over the July 4th weekend. Instead, they were smacked with a tax increase.

That’s the sort of thing we’ve learned to expect from one-party rule and a liberal state government in Sacramento. There’s just no bipartisan give-and-take.

If Republicans had any clout in the state Capitol, there probably would have been a negotiated tax deal that lowered gas prices at the pump.

But the California GOP has become so weak it no longer gets invited to the bargaining table. With supermajority control, Democratic legislators can pass anything they want without Republican votes.

The only big-time bargaining between politicians in Sacramento is among Democrats — liberal lawmakers and liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom. And sure enough, the result is almost always liberal.

The gas tax hike that landed Friday was only about 3 cents per gallon — minuscule compared with the statewide average pump price of $6.25. But it was in the wrong direction.

The little bump represented an automatic annual increase that “indexes” the tax to inflation. The total per-gallon excise tax rose from roughly 51 cents to about 54 cents.

The Legislature and then-Gov. Jerry Brown set that up in 2017 when they raised the tax significantly. Republicans tried to repeal it, but voters retained the tax and with it the yearly hike.

Lawmakers could have suspended the increase and, for that matter, the entire excise tax. But the Legislature’s liberal leadership balked.

To his credit, Newsom did propose pausing the tax hike for one year. But he gave in during negotiations.

Republicans, sensing a marketable campaign issue, have been clamoring for a “gas tax holiday,” arguing the entire 54-cent levy should be suspended for up to a year.

Not just Republicans, but President Biden. He recently asked Congress to cancel the 18-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax for three months. And he urged states to suspend their own levies.

Naturally, in this polarized era, congressional Republicans were opposed to what a Democratic president wanted.

“This is a transparently partisan political stunt and a fundamentally bad idea,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said.

But in Sacramento, Republicans have the opposite view — probably in large part because it’s Democrats here who oppose the tax holiday.

“President Biden understands the value of suspending the gas tax, yet Sacramento Democrats and this governor are tone deaf to their party’s leader and our pain at the pump,” state Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk of Saugus asserted in a statement Friday.

Sacramento Democrats claim suspending the gas tax is wrongheaded for three reasons:

— The money is needed for road improvements and repairs. The tax generates $7.7 billion a year.

— There’s no guarantee the tax cut wouldn’t just be pocketed by oil companies and pump prices would never be lowered.

— Poor people who don’t own cars wouldn’t benefit.

The first argument is bogus. Budget writers last week projected a revenue surplus approaching $100 billion. There are barrels of money to replenish the highway fund without collecting gas taxes.

There’s legitimate concern, however, that oil companies would rip off the tax benefit. Distributors pay the tax and add the cost to what they charge stations for filling their underground tanks. The stations then add it to the pump price.

“The benefit from the tax cut could be siphoned off upstream before it flows to the consumer at the pump,” says H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the state Department of Finance.

OK, but New York and other states have suspended the gas tax and haven’t had a significant problem with oil company rip-offs. You’d hope that California could be on top of gas distribution and punish a greedy company that gouged motorists.

As for poor people not owning cars, well, that means they aren’t being hurt by high gas prices either.

Newsom originally proposed giving $750 million to public transit agencies so they could help poor people by offering free rides for three months.

He also proposed suspending the sales tax on diesel fuel for a year — and secured that in the final agreement. It’ll cost the state $439 million.

Why suspend the sales tax on diesel but not on gas? It’s part of a pro-business package. The aim is to lower fuel costs for truckers who haul products to stores. Theoretically that will also reduce the cost of consumer goods.

Newsom proposed sending every car owner $400 — $800 max for more than one vehicle — but legislators steered away from aiding only motorists. They wanted to help with inflationary price hikes on all consumer products, such as groceries, not just gas.

The governor and lawmakers agreed on a $9.5-billion benefit package they’re calling a “tax refund.” Roughly 95% of income tax filers will benefit, thanks to Newsom.

Individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples making up to $500,000 will get something. Legislators wanted to deny benefits to people earning half that much — providing nothing for filers with incomes exceeding $125,000 and $250,000 respectively.

Benefits will range from as little as $200 for individuals with large incomes to $1,050 for couples with children who earn under $150,000.

But checks aren’t in the mail. The money won’t begin arriving until October, just before the politicians stand for reelection. Deliveries won’t be completed until January.

Actually, I think most of the state benefit money should have been spent on needed infrastructure: water facilities, wildfire prevention, homeless shelters.

That said, a gas tax suspension would have been excellent PR for Democrats and diluted a Republican campaign issue.

Imagine the goodwill generated by a dramatic 50-cent-per-gallon drop in pump prices over the holiday weekend — rather than a finger-in-the-eye 3-cent boost.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor