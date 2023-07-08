Paused investigation into Baroness Falkner risks equalities watchdog ‘running adrift’

Baroness Falkner, chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Britain’s equalities chief has been left in limbo following unresolved claims about her conduct, with the regulator now at risk of running adrift, sources have claimed.

Six weeks on from an announcement that an investigation into Baroness Falkner’s conduct had been paused - and months since the inquiry first began - the matter has still not been settled.

MPs said the situation must be resolved urgently so the watchdog can carry out its work unhindered by the unresolved claims.

Lady Falkner is due to appear for a routine scrutiny session in front of the Commons equalities committee on Wednesday.

The panel, chaired by Caroline Nokes, a staunch critic of Lady Falkner, has listed “the internal investigation into Baroness Falkner in response to allegations of discriminatory behaviour” as one of only three specific topics it expects to raise with her and Marcial Boo, the chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Ian Acheson, a former chief operating officer of the EHRC, said the claims amounted to an “ideological witch hunt” against Lady Falkner.

In May, Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, vowed to stand up for Lady Falkner amid Tory concerns that officials were attempting to oust the peer due to her efforts to rebalance the quango’s approach to trans issues, with a greater emphasis on women’s rights.

Earlier, it emerged that a dossier of claims of “bullying”, “harassment” and “discrimination” had been drawn up by a handful of EHRC civil servants and subsequently leaked.

On May 26, the EHRC said the investigation had been “paused ... while we seek legal advice on the impact of leaked confidential information”.

This weekend, the investigation remained paused, meaning that Lady Falkner still has the claims hanging over her.

Miriam Cates, a Conservative backbencher, said: “The EHRC needs to be able to provide advice to Government on important issues and this clearly can’t happen until the issue is resolved. The EHRC needs to sort this matter out urgently.”

‘The EHRC feels adrift’

A Whitehall source said: “It’s not doing its job properly. The EHRC feels adrift.”

Mr Acheson added: “The EHRC was set up to fight for citizens subject to arbitrary discrimination. It is ironic therefore that the organisation has been derailed by an ideological witch hunt inspired by trans activists that drives a coach and horses through any notion of procedural fairness.

“Statutory regulators must not become instruments of a noisy minority of disaffected internal activists.”

Campaigners are concerned about Government ministers and officials kowtowing to activists over radical changes being demanded on trans issues.

Separately, the Government is facing criticism for not pursuing a ban on social transitioning in schools partly because of fears of being taken to court.

Transgender guidance for schools due to be published in the next few weeks will allow pupils to choose their own pronouns if parents give their consent, although this will potentially be subject to certain conditions.

Whitehall sources have told The Telegraph that banning a child from being known by another name when it is the express wish of the parents would be “very legally difficult”.

Maya Forstater, director of the Sex Matters campaign group, said: “This is a principle that needs to be defended and if someone is going to end up in court it should be the Department for Education, not individual schools.

“Avoiding a judicial review is not what the Government should be aiming for. They should be aiming for guidance that is legally watertight and can be defended in a judicial review. That would take the risk off schools and create a safe harbour. Schools want to be told ‘this is what you can do to stay out of court’.”

Mrs Cates added: “This guidance is bound to be challenged but it’s important to have these legal arguments sooner rather than later because we cannot allow any more children to be harmed by the extreme and radical gender ideology that is sweeping through schools.”

An EHRC spokesman declined to comment on the investigation into Lady Falkner, saying: “The details of the investigation are confidential.”