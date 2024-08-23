Paulo Dybala returns to Roma training ahead of Empoli clash

Paulo Dybala is expected to make his first appearance from the start this season on Sunday with Empoli.

After rejecting Al Qadsiah’s offer and making a shocking turnaround, the Argentine is back to Daniele De Rossi’s disposal.

Dybala returned to Trigoria today and regularly trained with the rest of the team.

According to Italian media reports, the 30-year-old will be featuring in De Rossi’s starting formation on Sunday in a packed Stadio Olimpico.